Biden aides are quietly assembling a 2024 campaign as they await a final decision on his political future
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top aides have been quietly building a 2024 campaign effort, with increasing discussions about who might manage the operation, potential themes and structure, according to nine people familiar with the planning. The current plan is for a Biden re-election effort to rely heavily...
January 6 panel could release report on Trump and Capitol attack before midterms – as it happened
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence
Dozens of migrants from Texas are being taken to shelters after being dropped off outside Vice President Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports from the scene.Sept. 15, 2022.
MTP NOW Sept. 14 — Rising political extremism; Zelenskyy visits Izyum; Brett Favre scandal
With primary season ending, Democrats and Republicans focus on midterm election campaigning against the backdrop of rising extremism. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the newly liberated town of Izyum. Text messages reveal the extent of Brett Favre’s and the former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant’s role in a state welfare scheme. Marianna Sotomayor, Matt Gorman and María Teresa Kumar join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Sept. 14, 2022.
The Senate's fight over same-sex marriage may hinge on Wisconsin's senators, who don't agree on much
The Senate push to enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage has landed Wisconsin’s two senators — liberal Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay senator in history, and conservative Ron Johnson, who faces a tough re-election bid this fall and has waffled on the issue — in the spotlight.
‘MAGA sweep in the Granite State’ after election deniers win N.H. primaries
Don Bolduc, N.H. Senate Republican nominee, echoes former President Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims and would like to “abolish the FBI” in response to their Mar-a-Lago search. Bolduc has also called Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) a “Chinese-Communist sympathizer.”Sept. 14, 2022.
Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll
A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
House Oversight panel asks National Archives to determine if Trump still has White House documents
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., has sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration asking them to determine if former President Trump still has any White House documents in his possession after the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports. Sept. 13, 2022.
House members roll out bipartisan election bill aimed at preventing future coups
WASHINGTON — A pair of centrist House lawmakers on Wednesday is rolling out a bill aimed at preventing stolen elections in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, mirroring bipartisan legislation in the Senate, NBC News has learned. Moderate Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Fred Upton, R-Mich., are co-sponsoring...
Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House
Republican lawmakers plan to call on Gen. Mark Milley for questioning if they gain control of the House of Representatives later this year. NBC's Courtney Kube reports from the Pentagon.Sept. 14, 2022.
‘People are more rattled up than ever’: Political extremism surges as Trump shares Q-anon content
NBC’s Ben Collins and Ryan Reilly join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the rise of political extremism in American politics, as former President Trump shares QAnon content with supporters on his social media platform.Sept. 14, 2022.
Republican candidate tests a novel strategy on abortion in Nevada House race
LAS VEGAS — April Becker doesn’t want to talk about abortion. As Democrats seek to make the November elections a referendum on Republican efforts to restrict abortion rights, the GOP nominee challenging Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in a competitive House district in Nevada is pursuing a highly unusual strategy: arguing that Congress doesn’t have the power to regulate abortion.
'MAGA' Republicans find success in New Hampshire primary
Candidates supporting former President Trump won big in the New Hampshire primary and are now set to take on a number of incumbent Democrats come November. NBC News’ Dasha Burns is on the ground with a look ahead to the midterms. Sept. 15, 2022.
Satanic panic comeback being fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny reports on how QAnon believers and some Republican influencers are fueling a comeback of "satanic panic," as false rumors and accusations about public figures spread online.Sept. 15, 2022.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will go into effect immediately, except for the criminal penalties, which will go into effect in 90 days, he said. Justice described the legislation on Twitter as “a bill that protects life.” “I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” he said. The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for those under the age of 18. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.
Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar
Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
Doctored videos exaggerate Fetterman speech issues in viral social media posts
Deceptively edited videos that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and TikTok exaggerate the speech issues that have plagued John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, after he had a stroke in May. Despite policies on both platforms against political misinformation,...
