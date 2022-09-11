ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NBC News

Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
NBC News

MTP NOW Sept. 14 — Rising political extremism; Zelenskyy visits Izyum; Brett Favre scandal

With primary season ending, Democrats and Republicans focus on midterm election campaigning against the backdrop of rising extremism. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the newly liberated town of Izyum. Text messages reveal the extent of Brett Favre’s and the former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant’s role in a state welfare scheme. Marianna Sotomayor, Matt Gorman and María Teresa Kumar join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Sept. 14, 2022.
NBC News

Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll

A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
NBC News

Republican candidate tests a novel strategy on abortion in Nevada House race

LAS VEGAS — April Becker doesn’t want to talk about abortion. As Democrats seek to make the November elections a referendum on Republican efforts to restrict abortion rights, the GOP nominee challenging Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in a competitive House district in Nevada is pursuing a highly unusual strategy: arguing that Congress doesn’t have the power to regulate abortion.
The Associated Press

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will go into effect immediately, except for the criminal penalties, which will go into effect in 90 days, he said. Justice described the legislation on Twitter as “a bill that protects life.” “I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” he said. The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for those under the age of 18. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.
NBC News

Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar

Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
