Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”

