Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga

Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Report: How Brittney Griner Is Currently Feeling In Prison

A little over a month ago, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Since then, it's been fairly quiet on that front. Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, provided an update on the two-time Olympic medalist during an interview with People.com. Blagovolina revealed that Griner is...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message

Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NBA Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Has Made Up His Mind

With just a few weeks to go before the new NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to deal Russell Westbrook away. For months now, we have heard rumors that the team is eagerly looking for to part ways with the former MVP, whose first year in LA was rocky, to put it gently.
