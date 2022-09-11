Read full article on original website
Related
Keds Makes Its Luxury Debut With NYFW Altuzarra Collab
From runway to everyday wear, Keds is stepping up its fashion game with a new luxury collection. The more than 100-year-old company debuted an “exclusive” footwear collection with luxury women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand Altuzarra, during Altuzarra’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 10. “Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds’ emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra,” said Jen Lynch, VP and general manager at Keds. “The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish.” The footwear capsule, available in Spring of 2023, “reimagines”...
These Are the 13 First Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Toronto
Toronto is on the map—the Michelin map, that is. The Michelin Guide just announced its first-ever stars for the Canadian city, with 13 restaurants making the cut. Twelve of those spots were awarded one star, while just one received two stars. Overall, the cuisines represented aren’t that varied, with five Japanese restaurants appearing on the inaugural list. After that, you’ll find four restaurants serving what the Michelin Guide has termed “contemporary” food, two serving Italian and one each serving Mexican and French. The most highly rated Toronto restaurant, at least according to the Michelin inspectors, is Sushi Masaki Saito, an omakase spot...
Comments / 0