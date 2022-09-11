Toronto is on the map—the Michelin map, that is. The Michelin Guide just announced its first-ever stars for the Canadian city, with 13 restaurants making the cut. Twelve of those spots were awarded one star, while just one received two stars. Overall, the cuisines represented aren’t that varied, with five Japanese restaurants appearing on the inaugural list. After that, you’ll find four restaurants serving what the Michelin Guide has termed “contemporary” food, two serving Italian and one each serving Mexican and French. The most highly rated Toronto restaurant, at least according to the Michelin inspectors, is Sushi Masaki Saito, an omakase spot...

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO