ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Low relative humidity and gusty southeast winds will result in. critical fire weather conditions across portions of northeast. Wyoming and southwest South Dakota this afternoon into the. evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE. WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service...
WYOMING STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ravalli County, MT
City
Broadus, MT
City
Missoula, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
City
Lockwood, MT
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Helena, MT
City
Thompson Falls, MT
City
Frenchtown, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Seeley Lake, MT
NBCMontana

Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advisories#Mdt#Cut Bank
yourbigsky.com

Be Smart; Winterize your vehicle now for Montana driving

It seems like the first snowfall is a long way off, but it’s nice to prepare yourself and your vehicle beforehand. It really does make a huge SAFETY improvement in Montana winter driving conditions. Here are a few quick and fast ideas:. Have your car serviced for winter conditions.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV

Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KULR8

Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
CHOTEAU, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake

POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
POLSON, MT
KULR8

Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig, just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
HUNTLEY, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire smoke impacts air quality; showers on the way

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least Tuesday PM. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy