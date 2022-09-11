Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
KULR8
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Low relative humidity and gusty southeast winds will result in. critical fire weather conditions across portions of northeast. Wyoming and southwest South Dakota this afternoon into the. evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW...
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE. WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service...
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
NBCMontana
Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
yourbigsky.com
Be Smart; Winterize your vehicle now for Montana driving
It seems like the first snowfall is a long way off, but it’s nice to prepare yourself and your vehicle beforehand. It really does make a huge SAFETY improvement in Montana winter driving conditions. Here are a few quick and fast ideas:. Have your car serviced for winter conditions.
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV
Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
KULR8
Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
KULR8
Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates
BILLINGS, Mont. -- A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig, just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
NBCMontana
Wildfire smoke impacts air quality; showers on the way
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least Tuesday PM. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
NBCMontana
Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
