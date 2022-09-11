ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
York's 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. Winning at the expense of former quarterback Baker Mayfield only made it a little sweeter. Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in his NFL debut, lifting the the Browns to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that spoiled Mayfield's bid for vengeance after weeks of build-up and supposed barbs.
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)

It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember

Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
