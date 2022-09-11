Read full article on original website
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe returns, offensive lineman Steven Jones remains out
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe returned to the practice field. Flowe, who was absent on Tuesday, was back with the Ducks during the early periods of practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Offensive lineman Steven Jones, who also missed Tuesday’s practice, remained out.
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about the No. 12 Cougars
BYU football: Here’s what new Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to say about BYU’s football team in his weekly press briefing Monday night in Eugene
Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units
Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
Historic non-conference win for Oregon State, dreams getting real: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State
Rewinding Saturday night’s thriller at Valley Children’s Stadium, where the Oregon State Beavers rallied to beat Fresno State 35-32.
Oregon Ducks MLB reunion: Tyler Anderson outduels rookie Ryne Nelson to send Dodgers to playoffs
The boxscore will say the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Monday night in Phoenix to clinch a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs. But another team also claimed a victory at Chase Field: The Oregon Ducks. The game featured two starting pitchers — Dodgers left-hander Tyler...
Pac-12 survival: Could the playoff windfall keep Oregon and Washington happy? If the conference changes its revenue model
The expansion of the College Football Playoff not only adds value to the Pac-12′s regular season by turning the conference championship into a near-certain berth in the 12-team field, it also adds value — massive value — to the Pac-12′s postseason. That windfall could give commissioner...
UO board of trustees to vote to authorize land swap with city of Eugene for new indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees is poised to vote to authorize a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name
Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
kezi.com
University of Oregon receives funds from Build Back Better Act
EUGENE, Ore. -- Various programs at the University of Oregon are receiving $16.6 million in funds from the Build Back Better Act to improve the quality of their research. $14.6 million of that money will go towards building an acoustic lab in the Port of Portland. It will test how sound travels through residential buildings built with mass timber and help new construction meet building codes. Mass timber is a type wood building material comprised of multiple panels of wood nailed or glued together.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
klcc.org
Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike
Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
