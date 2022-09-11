ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Penn State Moves Closer to Expanded Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium

Potential expanded sales of alcohol during Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium took a big step forward on Monday. During a virtual meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance recommended by a 6-1 vote approval of a plan to sell beer and hard seltzer on the concourse levels of the stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Way Way Too Early Bowl Projections Feature Clemson Among Others

Penn State has played two games this season and has all of its most meaningful games still ahead of it, which naturally means now is as good of a time as any to start tracking where the Nittany Lions might end up playing in December or January. This of course is subject to an absolute ton of change between now and the end of the month let alone the end of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

CVIM, Penn State to Host COVID-19 Booster Clinic at Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State and Centre Volunteers in Medicine are partnering once again this month to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center. The clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Although drop-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged and can be made online. First availability will be given to Penn State students, followed by university faculty and staff, as well as eligible community members.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks Closes After Nearly 14 Years in Business

A downtown State College sandwich shop has closed its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a Facebook post, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies is shutting down its downtown shop that called 119 S. Pugh St. home for almost 14 years. The franchise’s other location on North Atherton Street will remain open, according to owner Ben Lippincott.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Application Deadline Approaching for Pennsylvania’s Marijuana Pardon Project

Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale project to quickly pardon people with certain low-level marijuana convictions, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. Eligible individuals have until Sept. 30 to apply online through the Marijuana Pardon Project, which was launched earlier this month by Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the Board of Pardons. The accelerated pardon program could potentially erase convictions for non-violent crimes for thousands of residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Headstone Preservation Gets a Lift at Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery

Preservation efforts at Bellefonte’s historic Union Cemetery took a major step forward on Aug. 20 when Steve Snyder, of Snyder and Co. Monuments, lifted several fallen headstones back to their original vertical positions. “I just love doing this stuff,” Snyder said. “I love bringing things back to life. This...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Final Plans Moving Forward for North Atherton Street Asian Market

Patton Township Planning Commission on Monday unanimously recommended the approval of a final land development plan for a new Asian market along North Atherton Street. The property, J&C Market, will feature a store that specializes in Asian foods and other retail goods. The new shop, proposed for 1869 N. Atherton St., would stand in the former location of Lohr’s Auto Sales and Service following substantial renovations and an addition.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
