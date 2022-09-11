ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead

It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson

Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units

Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Coaches Poll#Ap Top 25#Oregon State Football#American Football#College Football#The Oregon State Beavers#Boise State
The Oregonian

‘The Beavers win at chocolate’: Memes, jokes, fan reaction from Oregon State’s thrilling win at Fresno State

The Oregon State Beavers claimed a historic victory over Fresno State in the most thrilling way possible Saturday as Jack Colletto scored the go-ahead touchdown on the game’s final play to give the Beavers football program their first win at Bulldog Stadium in program history, a place that has been cruel to Oregon State for many years. Fans, local and national media members and others who stayed up to watch the game, relished the exciting ending and shared their thoughts on social media as it all went down. Here’s a look at what everyone was saying after Oregon State scored the incredible win.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent

The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
EUGENE, OR
Mental_Floss

Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name

Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike

Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Sass Winery in Salem parlays minimal intervention into maximum results

Jerry Sass makes beautiful wines within yodeling distance of the Enchanted Forest. The former newspaper editor believes in organic practices in the vineyard and “hands off” practices in the cellar. The combination of organic farming without irrigation and mostly staying out of nature’s way in the winery produces some of the best wines that too many Oregonians have yet to discover.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy