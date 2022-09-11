Read full article on original website
Daniela Hustler
3d ago
People outside of Portland are not so "weird". Living without possessions...you mean like a convict? George Orwell or Aldous Huxley's utopias.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
Civil rights activist Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s NE Portland Craftsman house is for sale
Beatrice Morrow Cannady, one of Oregon’s most prominent civil rights activists who challenged the Ku Klux Klan and discrimination in the early 1900s, lived and worked in a Craftsman house in Portland that’s for sale. During a real estate open house last weekend, listing agent and the home’s...
Our favorite new Portland food cart pods of 2022
On Tuesday, we announced our picks for Portland’s best new food carts of 2022. But going out to eat isn’t just about the food. With apologies to the big fork out in Fairview, here are our three favorite new cart pods to debut over the past year or so, taking into account the ambiance, amenities and carts at each.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Portland’s best new food carts of 2022
While researching our annual guides to Portland’s best new food carts, what usually stands out are places that challenge expectations. Tidy trucks where fine-dining chefs shuck oysters, baking pastries and plating dishes (on actual plates!). Colorful carts exploring cuisines the city has rarely seen before, or making dishes from family recipes better than any local restaurant. Tumbledown trailers smoking Texas-style brisket as tasty as the stuff they line up for in Austin.
2022 Restore Oregon preservation awards spotlight historic buildings revitalizing neighborhoods
Oregon preservationists are applauding that a vacated church has become an inviting event center, an old bank is a bustling brew pub, and new energy-wise buildings alongside historic structures are adding to an area’s diversity and growth. To highlight how rural and big city downtowns can change from easy-to-ignore...
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries
Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland. You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it. Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when...
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
Tito’s makes the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America
Growing up in a family of Scots with a skeptical eye toward modern refrigeration, my home was usually lacking in pizza rolls, jalapeño poppers, taquitos and other hallmarks of the American frozen food aisle. And so my first-ever experience with stuffed, rolled and fried tortillas actually came with flautas, not taquitos.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Wet Dream End of Summer Party | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
All good things must come to an end, but at Club Privata the fun never stops just because summer is ending. End your summer with a bang at Club Privata! Dress code is in effect for this party. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse
Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
An Affidavit Paints a Picture of Two Teenagers Who Lit a Series of Fires in Mt. Tabor Park Just for the Thrill of It
The incidents: For the past two months, Mt. Tabor Park has had a problem: little fires everywhere. Thirty-six of them, to be exact. Evidence that an arsonist was at work: dark burn scars up and down the flanks of the Southeast Portland mountain. Neighbors surrounding Mount Tabor, on high alert...
Sass Winery in Salem parlays minimal intervention into maximum results
Jerry Sass makes beautiful wines within yodeling distance of the Enchanted Forest. The former newspaper editor believes in organic practices in the vineyard and “hands off” practices in the cellar. The combination of organic farming without irrigation and mostly staying out of nature’s way in the winery produces some of the best wines that too many Oregonians have yet to discover.
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 9