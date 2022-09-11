Bengals’ Tee Higgins leaves game vs. Steelers, is out with concussion after taking a hit to the helmet

Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TJ Watt injury update: Steelers star leaves game late vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
TJ Watt Tells Steelers Trainer He Tore His Pec vs. Bengals
TJ Watt thinks he tore his pec.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0