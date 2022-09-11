Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no actual movies with Spider-Man in them. Please don’t ask why, because it probably involves incredibly boring legalese and the invocation of the great and mighty Disney entity. Anyway, Morbius did so-so during a theatrical run and was shown the dumpster by critics, but who knows, maybe it’ll make for passable escapist viewing at home.
Popculture
Disney+ Makes Glaring Change to 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Thor: Love and Thunder recently dropped on Disney+, and there was one notable change Disney made to the final product. However, Marvel fans aren't too keen on it. As has been becoming more common, big blockbusters' special effects work isn't quite finished when it rolls into theaters. Production companies often tweak effects for the home video/streaming release, and the fourth Thor movie is no exception.
ComicBook
First National Treasure: Edge of History Poster Released
To kick off D23 Expo, the first official poster for National Treasure: Edge of History has been released. The upcoming Disney+ original series that spins out of the adventure franchise doesn't yet have a release date but Entertainment Weekly does have some details about what fans can expect from the show. Central to it all is Total Eclipse star Lisette Alexis who leads the cast as Jess Morales, a new character that's about to embark on her own hunt for some familial treasure. Morales has no connection to Nicolas Cage's character from the films, Benjamin Gates, but filling in the lead role from the Oscar-winner was a big enough challenge.
Disney Original Documentary Announces ‘Madu,’ Upcoming Film On Nigerian Boy Whose 44-Second Ballet Video Went Viral
EXCLUSIVE: Disney Original Documentary today revealed its next project, a feature documentary on Anthony Madu, the Nigerian boy who became a viral sensation after a video showed him dancing ballet barefoot on a rainy street outside Lagos. Oscar nominee Matt Ogens and Kachi Benson are directing Madu, which will follow...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner in a sheer black gown and sky-high heels at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF
It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere. Lawrence made her grand arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown.
TIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize ‘The Fabelmans’ Was a Film He Had to “Get Out of Me Now”
The morning after Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits‘ top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg’s early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director’s most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.More from The...
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
Kate Hudson stuns in a fiery red dress while co-star Janelle Monae wows in daring avant-garde gown at the TIFF premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamour on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Saturday. The pair attended the event alongside a number of their co-stars, including English actor Daniel Craig.
Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is a 'metaphor'... after years of speculation that ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal had it
Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is just a 'metaphor.'. The 32-year-old pop star released the track and its accompanying 10-minute short film towards the end of 2021 and sparked rumors that the 'red scarf' she sings about was still in the possession of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, 41.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Some Twitter Users Are Dragging The Original Little Mermaid Actress After First Trailer For Live-Action Film Drops
The wait has been long, but we finally got a look at the live-action The Little Mermaid in the form of its first trailer, featuring lead actress Halle Bailey. After initially being the target of racist backlash for her Disney casting, the young star is now getting some major praise for her performance of a classic Little Mermaid song that's featured in the trailer. Unfortunately, on the heels of the trailer drop, some of her Twitter-using fans are going as far to drag the original Ariel actress.
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years
Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.” “‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned. Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5,...
Heartbreaking The Rings of Power theory might reveal why Arondir's friends were captured by Orcs
A theory about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 might have revealed why Arondir's Elf friends ended up captured by Orcs alongside him. Spoilers ahead for everything we've seen so far from Amazon's fantasy series!. The latest Rings of Power episode reveals Arondir's fellow Elves...
Lord Of The Rings’ Ismael Cruz Córdova Reveals ‘Vicious’ Backlash Since His Rings Of Power Casting And How He Has Been Handling It
Ismael Cruz Córdova opens up about the “pure and vicious hate speech” he's seen since being cast in 2020.
