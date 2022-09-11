ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship

Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides an update on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama has been without Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell through the first two weeks of the season, and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be a solid timetable for his return. Head coach Nick Saban was asked during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday for an...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns

Alabama's grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Alabama escaped Texas with a narrow win over the weekend. The Crimson Tide did not execute plays effectively and crowd noise at Darrell K Royal-Texas...
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar

James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
tdalabamamag.com

Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Despite being two weeks away the kickoff time and television channel for Alabama’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt have been announced. The Crimson Tide will kickoff against the Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the SEC Network on the call. The last time...
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young leads Alabama to victory over Texas, despite several costly errors

Tunnel vision in a hostile environment separates good quarterbacks from legends. The legends slow their mind down, the game slows down, their confidence rises at the moment, and people expect special things. Alabama fans enjoyed what John Parker Wilson, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Blake Sims, Jacob Coker, Jalen Hurts, Tua...
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007

Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
tdalabamamag.com

Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense

Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama staff names five players of the week from the Texas game

The Alabama coaching staff selected five players of the week following last Saturday’s 20-19 win at Texas. Bryce Young on offense; DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Deontae Lawson, Will Reichard and Henry To’oTo’o on special teams all earned the recognition for their play in Austin. OFFENSE. Bryce...
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference

Nick Saban discussed Alabama’s wide receiver’s performance against Texas, the Crimson Tide’s mental toughness and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
