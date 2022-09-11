Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Bowl Projections: Tennessee Eying Marquee Bowls After Fast Start
We’re just two games into the 2022 Tennessee football season but it’s never too early to start looking at bowl projections. After beating then-No. 17 Pitt on the road, the Vols are 2-0 and the 15th-ranked team in the country. With the hot start to the season, Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron
The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
rockytopinsider.com
What’s Causing Tennessee OC Alex Golesh To Lose Sleep?
Tennessee’s offense didn’t play up to its potential in Saturday’s overtime win over then-No. 17 Pitt. The Vols scored three touchdowns on consecutive first half drives before scoring just six points the rest of regulation. Two weeks into the season, Tennessee’s offense has had its good and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt says Tennessee has 'the best receiver corps in the SEC'
Does Tennessee have the best receiver corps in the SEC?. He’s biased, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt thinks its a no-brainer. According to Hyatt, the Vols’ group of Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy, Hyatt and Ramel Keyton could spar with anyone you match against them. Hyatt addressed his claim...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee coordinator 'pleasantly surprised' with the development of transfer offensive lineman
Gerald Mincey has been a pleasant surprise at left tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers. The position was up in the air in preseason camp. Mincey, a Florida transfer, was battling with Jerimiah Crawford for the position in a glaring weakness on the line. Instead, Mincey has turned it into a strength.
atozsports.com
Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated
I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee Versus Florida
Tennessee and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 24 with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. CBS chose the eastern divisional rivalry as its SEC game of the week— the first time the two teams have faced off on CBS since 2020.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star EDGE Commit Recruiting for Tennessee, Balling Out on the High School Scene
The highest-rated defensive recruit in Tennessee’s 2023 class, Chandavian Bradley, is fired up about his future with the Big Orange. The four-star EDGE rusher committed to Tennessee back in mid-July and has been one of the loudest voices in the Tennessee recruiting class since. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked by 247 Sports composite as the No. 65 overall player in the class, the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the class, and the No. 2 player from the state of Missouri.
rockytopinsider.com
Could College Gameday Come To Knoxville For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is back in the nation’s top 15 and preparing for Saturday’s matchup with Akron following its road win at Pitt. While the team’s focus in on Akron, it’s hard not to look ahead to the Florida matchup with Tennessee opening as 50-point favorites against the Zips.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee DB calls Vols 'much more professional' than former school Georgia Tech
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker recently shared his thoughts on his transition from Georgia Tech to the Rocky Top, and it’s safe to say he is happy with the decision he made. Some of that comes down to the environment, which Walker seems to believe is better at Tennessee.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
majorleaguefishing.com
Harriman’s Bowling Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros
SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Boater Jonathan Bowling of Harriman, Tennessee, caught eight bass weighing 31 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros in Spring City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Bowling earned $5,817 for his victory.
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
According to the Alcoa Police Department, one person died in a pedestrian crash on Alcoa Highway on Tuesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
utdailybeacon.com
Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in
Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
