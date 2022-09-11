Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
MLive.com
Who’s thunder? Who’s lightning? Who cares for Michigan State’s running back duo
EAST LANSING – Through two games, Michigan State’s running back situation for the 2022 season has crystallized: a two-back system of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. But which one is thunder and which one is lightning? Nobody’s quite sure. “You’ve got thunder and lightning with both of...
MLive.com
UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size
Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
Michigan State basketball the latest to reach out to 5-star SG Isaiah Elohim
Michigan State basketball is reportedly the latest program to show interest in five-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim of the 2024 class. Tom Izzo has probably wrapped up his 2023 class, barring a crazy turn of events, but the Michigan State basketball coach isn’t done recruiting. The 2024 class is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan State’s challenging trip to Washington part of building new identity
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s marquee nonconference game last season was a trip to Miami. The Spartans endured a sweltering afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium and, with the game on the line, dominated the fourth quarter for a 38-17 win. “We wanted to drag them into the deep...
MLive.com
Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
MLive.com
Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’
Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
What’s next for Cade McNamara? Michigan’s backup QB has options
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh was careful about saying too much, but the Michigan head coach’s quarterback announcement after the victory over Hawaii signaled a changing of the guard. Cade McNamara, the spunky quarterback who had started 16 straight games for the Wolverines, helped usher in a...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener is set. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) host Minnesota (2-0) on Sept. 24 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday afternoon. That will be the fourth game...
WILX-TV
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, September 24th, will kick off at 3:30pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. It is the Big Ten opener for both teams and at the moment each has a 2-0 record. Michigan State plays at Washington this Saturday, kick time in Michigan 7:30pm and ABC televises this game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
MLive.com
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
MSU President responds to allegations
UPDATE (14 Sept. 22, 9:00 PM) MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. responded to allegations claiming he signed false Title IX sexual misconduct reports during an online meeting of the faculty senate Tuesday night. During the meeting, Stanley said his first priority is the “health and security of the campus community” and said that firing former […]
WILX-TV
Former Michigan State University police captain sworn in as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, was sworn in Monday as DeWitt’s new chief of police by township supervisor Rick Galardi. Merony worked with the MSU police for more than...
Comments / 0