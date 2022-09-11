ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size

Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’

Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, September 24th, will kick off at 3:30pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. It is the Big Ten opener for both teams and at the moment each has a 2-0 record. Michigan State plays at Washington this Saturday, kick time in Michigan 7:30pm and ABC televises this game.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3

The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

MSU President responds to allegations

UPDATE (14 Sept. 22, 9:00 PM) MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. responded to allegations claiming he signed false Title IX sexual misconduct reports during an online meeting of the faculty senate Tuesday night. During the meeting, Stanley said his first priority is the “health and security of the campus community” and said that firing former […]
EAST LANSING, MI

