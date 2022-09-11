ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

Set at quarterback, No. 4 Michigan moves on to UConn

No. 4 Michigan dismantled overmatched opponents in its first two games, with another opportunity to continue the early trend against visiting UConn on Saturday. Along the way, there still were decisions the Wolverines needed to make. Michigan's quarterback controversy was settled -- at least for the time being -- when...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports
247Sports

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

