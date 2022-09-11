Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
Set at quarterback, No. 4 Michigan moves on to UConn
No. 4 Michigan dismantled overmatched opponents in its first two games, with another opportunity to continue the early trend against visiting UConn on Saturday. Along the way, there still were decisions the Wolverines needed to make. Michigan's quarterback controversy was settled -- at least for the time being -- when...
Michigan football Week 4 vs. Maryland kickoff, channel revealed
Most of Michigan football’s impending matchups have times, but not all have broadcast information ascribed. With Week 3 having been set in the preseason, we know are learning what to expect in Week 4. The Big Ten opener for the Wolverines had already been announced as a noon kickoff,...
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report
In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
5 Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into Week 4
ANN ARBOR – With three weeks of the high school season behind us, there are several teams from the Ann Arbor area who have already impressed. Some were already expected to be in the positions that they are in, while others have surprised and are making a name for themselves.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: Here's what he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference. The Wolverines (2-0) are coming off a 56-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday. No. 5 Michigan will host UConn this coming Saturday (noon, ABC). MICHAEL COHEN:Michigan, J.J. McCarthy put on a show for...
