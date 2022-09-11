Read full article on original website
‘They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn’: Dabo Swinney hilariously calls out Clemson football defense ahead of Louisiana Tech game
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called...
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules
As a player, Deion Sanders was never afraid to speak his mind. Sanders has carried that mindset into his duties as head coach for the Jackson State football program. After the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic- a yearly contest that the head coach has expressed disdain for in the past- […] The post Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Robinson takes important step towards return after getting shot last month
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot last month in an attempted robbery, throwing a wrench into his rookie season after getting taken in the draft in April. But, the former Alabama standout is already taking the necessary steps forward to play at some point in 2022. Per Pro...
3 best candidates to replace Scott Frost as Cornhuskers head coach
An era that once held so much promise has finally come to a merciful end in Lincoln, Nebraska. Now it’s time for Nebraska football to find a new head coach. When Nebraska football hired UCF head coach Scott Frost in late 2017, many hailed him as the savior of the program. Not only did he do incredible work with the Knights, bringing them from winless to undefeated in just two seasons, but he was returning to his alma mater, where he helped the Huskers win a national championship in 1997. It should have been a slam dunk of a hire, but it was nearly the exact opposite.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
3 changes Notre Dame football must make to bounce back vs. California
In Week 2, then-No. 8 Notre Dame suffered one of the biggest upsets of the college football season thus far. The Fighting Irish lost to the unranked Marshall Thundering Herd at home by 26-21. With that result, Notre Dame remains winless in 2022, enough to make the team fall out of the college football rankings.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions’ Super Bowl era curse could end soon
The Detroit Lions could see a recent Super Bowl curse end in Week 2 when they play the Washington Commanders. As things currently stand, the Lions have been underdogs in betting odds for 24 straight games now. That is the longest of such streak for the team in the Super Bowl era–a curse that has […] The post Lions’ Super Bowl era curse could end soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska football interim HC Mickey Joseph’s strong message to Cornhuskers after Scott Frost firing
Mickey Joseph is taking over as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team after Scott Frost’s disastrous tenure came to an unceremonious end. With Frost out of the picture, Joseph is looking to turn the tides for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and get Nebraska some much-needed wins under its belt. Via The Athletic, the interim head coach revealed what he told his team amid the sudden change in leadership.
Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins made a stunning revelation about the nature of the knee injury that has kept him on the sideline to start the 2022 NFL season. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season while nursing a torn ACL. That same injury kept him out of the season opener on Sunday. During a […] The post Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots place Week 1 standout on IR and call up preseason star
The New England Patriots made an interesting move on Tuesday. New England placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve and called up wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to take Montgomery’s spot on the active 53-man roster. Montgomery will miss at least four games. Montgomery...
‘He is the Golden Standard’: Tyler Buchner replacement Drew Pyne already turning heads for Notre Dame football
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are having a nightmarish start to their 2022 college football campaign. Apart from being winless through two weeks of the season, Notre Dame football is also going to be without their initial quarterback starter in Tyler Buchner after he suffered an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will go under […] The post ‘He is the Golden Standard’: Tyler Buchner replacement Drew Pyne already turning heads for Notre Dame football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas football: 3 things Longhorns must do to keep Alabama momentum going vs. UTSA
Even though UT lost 20-19, there were still many positive takeaways from the contest. Now No. 21, Texas has a great chance of climbing the college football rankings with a strong win this Saturday at home against UTSA. If that happens, things should be bright for the Longhorns for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Jimbo Fisher mulling major change after Texas A&M football’s shocking loss to Appalachian State
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football were stunned by the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, as the top-10 program was bested by a score of 17-14. The loss bumped the Aggies all the way down to no. 24 in the new AP Top 25 poll. But the implications of the shocking upset could be even […] The post Jimbo Fisher mulling major change after Texas A&M football’s shocking loss to Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals fire back at Andy Reid, Chiefs blaming home field turf for injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs came out with a statement win in Week 1 as they took down the Arizona Cardinals in their own home stadium, 44-21. It came with a cost, though, with the Chiefs losing defensive back Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker due to respective injuries during the game. For his part, Kansas […] The post Cardinals fire back at Andy Reid, Chiefs blaming home field turf for injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners handed massive update after Week 1 letdown
Ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Dameon Pierce seemed likely to be the leading back for the Houston Texans. Fantasy football players were not pleased when the game kicked off, as the Texans barely used Pierce in a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Pierce recorded 39...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
