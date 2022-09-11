ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules

As a player, Deion Sanders was never afraid to speak his mind. Sanders has carried that mindset into his duties as head coach for the Jackson State football program. After the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic- a yearly contest that the head coach has expressed disdain for in the past- […] The post Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

3 best candidates to replace Scott Frost as Cornhuskers head coach

An era that once held so much promise has finally come to a merciful end in Lincoln, Nebraska. Now it’s time for Nebraska football to find a new head coach. When Nebraska football hired UCF head coach Scott Frost in late 2017, many hailed him as the savior of the program. Not only did he do incredible work with the Knights, bringing them from winless to undefeated in just two seasons, but he was returning to his alma mater, where he helped the Huskers win a national championship in 1997. It should have been a slam dunk of a hire, but it was nearly the exact opposite.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Super Bowl era curse could end soon

The Detroit Lions could see a recent Super Bowl curse end in Week 2 when they play the Washington Commanders. As things currently stand, the Lions have been underdogs in betting odds for 24 straight games now. That is the longest of such streak for the team in the Super Bowl era–a curse that has […] The post Lions’ Super Bowl era curse could end soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football interim HC Mickey Joseph’s strong message to Cornhuskers after Scott Frost firing

Mickey Joseph is taking over as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team after Scott Frost’s disastrous tenure came to an unceremonious end. With Frost out of the picture, Joseph is looking to turn the tides for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and get Nebraska some much-needed wins under its belt. Via The Athletic, the interim head coach revealed what he told his team amid the sudden change in leadership.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins made a stunning revelation about the nature of the knee injury that has kept him on the sideline to start the 2022 NFL season. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season while nursing a torn ACL. That same injury kept him out of the season opener on Sunday. During a […] The post Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Patriots place Week 1 standout on IR and call up preseason star

The New England Patriots made an interesting move on Tuesday. New England placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve and called up wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to take Montgomery’s spot on the active 53-man roster. Montgomery will miss at least four games. Montgomery...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘He is the Golden Standard’: Tyler Buchner replacement Drew Pyne already turning heads for Notre Dame football

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are having a nightmarish start to their 2022 college football campaign. Apart from being winless through two weeks of the season, Notre Dame football is also going to be without their initial quarterback starter in Tyler Buchner after he suffered an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will go under […] The post ‘He is the Golden Standard’: Tyler Buchner replacement Drew Pyne already turning heads for Notre Dame football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Jimbo Fisher mulling major change after Texas A&M football’s shocking loss to Appalachian State

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football were stunned by the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, as the top-10 program was bested by a score of 17-14. The loss bumped the Aggies all the way down to no. 24 in the new AP Top 25 poll. But the implications of the shocking upset could be even […] The post Jimbo Fisher mulling major change after Texas A&M football’s shocking loss to Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOONE, NC
ClutchPoints

Cardinals fire back at Andy Reid, Chiefs blaming home field turf for injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs came out with a statement win in Week 1 as they took down the Arizona Cardinals in their own home stadium, 44-21. It came with a cost, though, with the Chiefs losing defensive back Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker due to respective injuries during the game. For his part, Kansas […] The post Cardinals fire back at Andy Reid, Chiefs blaming home field turf for injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

