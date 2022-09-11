Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches have fallen from the earlier thunderstorms. This amount of rainfall will take sometime to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory remains in effect until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Margate, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Boca Del Mar, Boca Pointe, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Whisper Walk, Mission Bay, Kings Point, Boca West, Sandalfoot Cove, Hillsboro Ranches, Fau South Campus, Hillsboro Pines and Morikami Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from these slow moving storms. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with these slow moving storms during the next couple of hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Medley, Liberty City, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Little Haiti, Downtown Miami, West Little River and Miami International Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Palm Beach County through 145 PM EDT At 109 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loxahatchee NWR, or 12 miles southwest of Wellington, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wellington, Loxahatchee NWR and Loxahatchee Groves. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
