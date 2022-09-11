Effective: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from these slow moving storms. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with these slow moving storms during the next couple of hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Medley, Liberty City, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Little Haiti, Downtown Miami, West Little River and Miami International Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

