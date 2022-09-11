ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

