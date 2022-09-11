Read full article on original website
Nashville mother grieving after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
30+ victims in Old Hickory neighborhood crime spree
Car windows were smashed, a gun was stolen and shots were fired in a crime spree that spanned several hours in the Old Hickory Village neighborhood. Thirty victims were hit in the overnight hours Sunday into Monday and filed reports with Metro police so far.
Woman pulls gun in East Nashville knowing officers watched, police say
A woman is charged after metro police say she pulled a gun and threatened someone right in front of a police officer.
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
WSMV
Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street. People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of...
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
fox17.com
TN juvenile in custody after stealing grandmother's vehicle, fleeing from hit-and-run
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in custody after police say he stole his grandmother's vehicle from Hendersonville, Tennessee and was involved in a hit-and-run. Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) said they saw the stolen vehicle in Kentucky after the hit-and-run in Gallatin, Tennessee. The juvenile retreated back to...
1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in West Nashville
A driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash that occurred in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Coach injured while breaking up fight at McGavock High School
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
North Nashville father speaks out after losing two children to violence
Larry Powell said crime in Nashville needs to get under control. He said no parent should have to bury their children three months apart.
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville Riverfest, gun found in his vehicle at event
Authorities say Dandre Collier, 31, had threatened a shooting at the event. A gun was found inside his vehicle during his arrest, along with other controlled substances.
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
Nashville Teacher Injured While Breaking Up School Fight
It's unclear how many students were involved in the brawl.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
fox17.com
THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
Mt. Juliet license plate reader data shows crimes are stolen cars from Nashville
Mt. Juliet Police Department officials said some definite trends are developing with their license plate reader program.
