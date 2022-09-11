ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Escapee from Saline County recaptured by authorities

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the public on escaped inmate Wuanya Smith during a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch below:. Update 10:25 a.m.:. Benton police announced Monday morning that Wuanya Smith had been captured by authorities. Original story:. Authorities...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Little Rock, AR
Saline County, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Arkansas State
Saline County, AR
Nebraska State
KATV

State police investigating apparent homicide of 22-year-old in Eudora

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old was found dead outside a home in Eudora over the weekend. According to the Arkansas State Police, the apparent homicide was reported to have occurred late Saturday outside 1516 Pine St. Clifford Griffin, Jr. was pronounced dead at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 13, 2022

600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.
STUTTGART, AR

