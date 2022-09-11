600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO