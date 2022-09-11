Read full article on original website
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident resulted in one victim. There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
KATV
Escapee from Saline County recaptured by authorities
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the public on escaped inmate Wuanya Smith during a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch below:. Update 10:25 a.m.:. Benton police announced Monday morning that Wuanya Smith had been captured by authorities. Original story:. Authorities...
The search continues for man who escaped Saline County Jail Sunday
Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge.
KATV
State police investigating apparent homicide of 22-year-old in Eudora
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old was found dead outside a home in Eudora over the weekend. According to the Arkansas State Police, the apparent homicide was reported to have occurred late Saturday outside 1516 Pine St. Clifford Griffin, Jr. was pronounced dead at...
KATV
Murder suspect in Fayetteville; accused of a 2nd crime days later in NW Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fayetteville man, accused in a murder investigation, is believed by authorities to have committed a second crime days later in Rudy, Arkansas. 22-year-old Keyvon Jarrett was arrested last week in the shooting death of Edwin Swan, 28, of Crossett, at a McDonald's on College Ave. in Fayetteville on Sept. 6.
KATV
1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff says low funding causing concern over feeding jail detainees
The Jefferson County Sheriff says he is running low on funds, and unable to adequately take care of detainees inside the jail as a result.
KATV
Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
KATV
One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
Little Rock police respond to shooting at West Little Rock apartment complex
Police are investigating a shooting at a west Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Deputies: Grandmother and grandson die in early morning Conway Co. house fire
Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.
Insufficient budget causes funding concerns for Jefferson County jails
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — As of recently, Jefferson County jails have been dealing with money issues, and those issues have created a cause for concern. Sheriff Lafayette Woods with Jefferson County jails explained that the adult jail and juvenile center, are both running out of money, and have struggled to feed and care for inmates.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 13, 2022
600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.
Pine Bluff police: 15-year-old arrested in 2021 Christmas club killing
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.
KATV
WATCH: 2 thieves wanted for stealing from an after-hours storage facility in NLR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing items from an after-hours storage facility, the agency announced Tuesday. Police said the incident involving the duo occured on Sept. 3 at 200 W. Pershing. If you can identify the suspects or...
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
KATV
Little Rock man arrested after mother asks 'friends' to scare her son, Beebe police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday for what officials said was a scare tactic towards a teenage boy gone wrong, Beebe police said Monday. In a post on social media, Beebe police said 31-year-old Donnie Ray Howell was arrested after physically attacking a 14-year-old whose mother had contacted "friends" to scare her son.
