Virginia State

Ian Moone
2d ago

I'm glad someone remembered the anniversary. I'm astounded by how little recognition 9/11 gets, especially on it's anniversary.

The Hill

Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders

The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. Supervisor Pat Herrity, the group’s…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future

For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies

Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department […] The post Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?

Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
DANVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Courthouse News Service

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WHSV

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE

