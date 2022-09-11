Read full article on original website
Ian Moone
2d ago
I'm glad someone remembered the anniversary. I'm astounded by how little recognition 9/11 gets, especially on it's anniversary.
Reply
2
Related
fox40jackson.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. Supervisor Pat Herrity, the group’s…
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
Blue Ridge Muse
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtf.org
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
fox5dc.com
Virginia Attorney General creating team to crack down on election law violations
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is putting together a new team to crack down on any election law violations in the Commonwealth, saying he wants to ensure Virginia's "legality and purity in elections." The team is called the Election Integrity Unit and will comprise 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals working...
virginiamercury.com
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
NBC12
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot. How do I register?. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. If you need to register...
RELATED PEOPLE
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department […] The post Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?
Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
WTOP
Northern Virginia housing market experiencing a ‘slow market correction’
Homes that sold in Northern Virginia in August were on the market longer, and the total number of sales was down 25% from a year ago, reflecting what the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors terms a slow market correction. Even so, prices continued to rise. “Buyers … have a little...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Comments / 3