Arch Manning Scrambles, Throws, Sparks Furious Rally In 54-52 Win (Video)
The Texas commit continued to show why he’s one of top quarterback prospects in recent memory.
WATCH: Nebraska opens hype video for Oklahoma game with clip from Scott Frost firing press conference
It’s the first game for Nebraska post-Scott Frost is a big one, hosting Oklahoma, and the team seems ready to move past the former head coach including a clip from the press conference after his firing in the hype video. It kicks off the video, with Cornhuskers athletic director...
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages and the strategies that are involved in the Southeastern Conference have no limits. Georgia brought their own AC Units to Columbia today.
