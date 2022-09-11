Read full article on original website
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8
Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
Hispanic Heritage celebration set for Sep. 17 at the MainPlace Mall
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a fun-filled Hispanic Heritage Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. During the event, live musicians and dancers, including a mariachi band and folklorico dancers, will perform...
Support Soroptimist International of Cypress through See’s Candy fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
Desmond Doss among 11 nominees to E.B. Johnston; Ganadora, Velvet Slippers top Dark Mirage nominations
Desmond Doss, Slow Down Andy and Straight Up G – all stakes winners at Los Alamitos – are among 11 nominees to the $75,000-guaranteed E.B. Johnston Stakes. A one-mile race for 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the Johnston will be run Saturday, Sept. 17, the second day of the September Thoroughbred Meet at Los Alamitos.
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Patchy fog...
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee
I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
Cal State Long Beach ranked No. 3 Top Performer in Social Mobility according to U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report’s latest college rankings has placed Cal State Long Beach as the third best national college in social mobility for helping students from low-income households stay in school and graduate. “This measurement by U.S. News really comes as no surprise,” said President Jane Close Conoley....
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice
I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
Orange County high school teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Seven Orange County teams, including Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente and Beckman, are ranked in this week’s CIF Division 1-2 girls volleyball polls. Canyon of Anaheim is ranked number 1 in Division 5 and Corona del Mar is third in Division 5. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4.
Uni football team looks for second straight win in non-league game vs. Irvine
University players take the field last season in a non-league game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). University High School’s football team will be out to win its second game in a row when it faces Irvine (1-3) in a non-league game Friday night at Uni. The Trojans improved...
CSUSB’s Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship Releases 2022 State of Entrepreneurship Minority Report
Two-county region outpaces state and national trends for entrepreneurship. SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has released the first-ever State of Entrepreneurship Minority Report. Among the key findings is 35% of inland businesses are owned by minority entrepreneurs with Hispanic owners representing the largest portion at 16%.
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
