Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Featured Guests At Boston Book Fest 2022The Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
thelocalne.ws
9/11 commemorated in Ipswich and Rowley
ROWLEY — It’s typically not a laughing matter, but a surprise rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” lightened the mood at Rowley’s 9/11 commemoration. Held at the small memorial at the corner of Cross and Pleasant streets, the town’s commemoration is held to remember the atrocity and the three residents, Jim and Mary Trentini and Laurie (Olsen) Neira, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center.
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food Festival
(Photo by Los Muertos Crew)(BOSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your family and friends to eat, shop, and discover local tastes from New England" at the Boston Local Food Festival on September 18th. This event, hosted by The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN), "has been hailed as one of the top 10 food events in Boston since 2010."
thelocalne.ws
Rowley offers flu and Covid booster clinic
The Rowley Board of Health is sponsoring a flu and COVID booster shot clinic on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Rowley Fire Station. The clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and up. The clinic will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
thelocalne.ws
Choate Island Days set for Oct. 1 and 2
The treasure of Essex Bay is a little bit of land called Choate Island. Now uninhabited, it is part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and home to a variety of animals and plants. It also contains centuries of human history. The Trustees will lead tours of the island on October...
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company
Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Public Health Department to hold needle and syringe disposal event
IPSWICH — Interim town manager Mary Gallivan and public health director Colleen Fermon announced that the Public Health Department will hold a sharps collection event on September 17 in partnership with One Stop Harm Reduction Center and the Department of Public Works. The sharps collection event will take place...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music Festival
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (QUINCY, MA) Calling all foodies! The City of Quincy has invited the public to its annual Food Truck & Music Festival! This fun, family event will be held on Saturday, October 1st, and will span from Quincy High School to Thomas Crane Library and the Coddington Building.
thelocalne.ws
Hello, there
Will Koch said he spotted a dorsal fin in the water on Sunday, Sept. 11, around 1pm at Crane Beach. “We watched it swim along the point about 30 feet offshore,” he said. “I’ve contacted my friend who is a vet at the Boston Aquarium and showed her our video and she said based on its motion it is most likely a mola mola, ocean sunfish, which will typically bob up and down,” he relayed.
WBUR
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts
Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
thelocalne.ws
Richard Pierce obituary
A much-beloved former Ipswich businessman and entertainer, Richard Paul Pierce of Sandown, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in his home. Richard was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1956, the fifth child of Douglas and Nicole Pierce, who resided in Windsor until their deaths in 2013.
