Ipswich, MA

wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

9/11 commemorated in Ipswich and Rowley

ROWLEY — It’s typically not a laughing matter, but a surprise rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” lightened the mood at Rowley’s 9/11 commemoration. Held at the small memorial at the corner of Cross and Pleasant streets, the town’s commemoration is held to remember the atrocity and the three residents, Jim and Mary Trentini and Laurie (Olsen) Neira, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center.
ROWLEY, MA
Dianna Carney

One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food Festival

(Photo by Los Muertos Crew)(BOSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your family and friends to eat, shop, and discover local tastes from New England" at the Boston Local Food Festival on September 18th. This event, hosted by The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN), "has been hailed as one of the top 10 food events in Boston since 2010."
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley offers flu and Covid booster clinic

The Rowley Board of Health is sponsoring a flu and COVID booster shot clinic on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Rowley Fire Station. The clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and up. The clinic will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the...
ROWLEY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Choate Island Days set for Oct. 1 and 2

The treasure of Essex Bay is a little bit of land called Choate Island. Now uninhabited, it is part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and home to a variety of animals and plants. It also contains centuries of human history. The Trustees will lead tours of the island on October...
IPSWICH, MA
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.

Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company

Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
WALTHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Public Health Department to hold needle and syringe disposal event

IPSWICH — Interim town manager Mary Gallivan and public health director Colleen Fermon announced that the Public Health Department will hold a sharps collection event on September 17 in partnership with One Stop Harm Reduction Center and the Department of Public Works. The sharps collection event will take place...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Hello, there

Will Koch said he spotted a dorsal fin in the water on Sunday, Sept. 11, around 1pm at Crane Beach. “We watched it swim along the point about 30 feet offshore,” he said. “I’ve contacted my friend who is a vet at the Boston Aquarium and showed her our video and she said based on its motion it is most likely a mola mola, ocean sunfish, which will typically bob up and down,” he relayed.
IPSWICH, MA
WBUR

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts

Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Richard Pierce obituary

A much-beloved former Ipswich businessman and entertainer, Richard Paul Pierce of Sandown, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in his home. Richard was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1956, the fifth child of Douglas and Nicole Pierce, who resided in Windsor until their deaths in 2013.
IPSWICH, MA

