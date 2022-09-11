ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season

HYANNIS – It was another busy summer for Cape Cod businesses. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said there were more overcast days in August than July and as a result it felt a little busier. Converse said that retail establishments on the Cape thrive on cloudy summer days...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Derbys#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Jeep
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is launching a $25 million project to upgrade its runway and emergency systems. The project will include a full reconstruction for the airport’s 31-year-old 06-24 Runway, as well as a complete replacement for the Engineered Materials Arresting System; a safety mechanism at the end of the runway that […] The post Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
LIFESTYLE
WPRI 12 News

Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
capecod.com

Will You Help Cisco Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Everyone loves a doodle, and handsome Cisco is looking for his next home! Big changes can be hard for Cisco, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves a good snuggle! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with adults and maybe teens, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Cisco would like to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. Cisco is currently on behavioral medication for anxiety, so a good relationship with a vet is key.
PETS
WBUR

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts

Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days

FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days. The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC). Habitat […] The post Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $280,814 over the last 12 months.
REAL ESTATE
capeandislands.org

A good year for cranberries in Massachusetts

Cranberry growers in Massachusetts are expecting their fall harvest to be 19 percent bigger than last year. Most growers were able to irrigate their crops throughout the summer, despite the drought. They were able to use the water stored in their irrigation ponds. Then, several rainstorms arrived near the end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Here’s Where To Get The BEST Apple Cider Donut In Massachusetts

Fall is just around the corner! As sad as we are to see the summer days slip away, we would be lying if we said we weren’t excited for cozy fall days and all things pumpkin spice. I don’t know about you but this time of year the thing that I get most excited about is the apple cider donuts. Is there anything more delicious?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy