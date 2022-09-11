Read full article on original website
matadornetwork.com
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
capecod.com
Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season
HYANNIS – It was another busy summer for Cape Cod businesses. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said there were more overcast days in August than July and as a result it felt a little busier. Converse said that retail establishments on the Cape thrive on cloudy summer days...
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is launching a $25 million project to upgrade its runway and emergency systems. The project will include a full reconstruction for the airport’s 31-year-old 06-24 Runway, as well as a complete replacement for the Engineered Materials Arresting System; a safety mechanism at the end of the runway that […] The post Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
vineyardgazette.com
Calm Winds Can't Stop 2022 Wind Festival
The Martha's Vineyard Wind Festival continued this weekend in Ocean Park on a clear, blue-sky day, despite scant wind.
capeandislands.org
State proposal to Cape Cod towns: Get watershed permits or homeowners may face costly septic upgrades
State environmental officials are considering new changes to septic system regulations that could force thousands of Cape residents to install expensive wastewater technology in their backyards if towns fail to receive a new permit. The proposed regulations are part of an effort to clean up local bays and estuaries that...
newbedfordguide.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day for New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Freetown
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day is on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Crapo Hill Landfill, 300 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, New Bedford. Proof of residency in New Bedford, Dartmouth, or Freetown is required. Sign up to participate. Visit gnbrrmdistrict.org to select a time slot. Please...
capecod.com
Will You Help Cisco Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Everyone loves a doodle, and handsome Cisco is looking for his next home! Big changes can be hard for Cisco, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves a good snuggle! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with adults and maybe teens, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Cisco would like to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. Cisco is currently on behavioral medication for anxiety, so a good relationship with a vet is key.
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
WBUR
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts
Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Like some, camping is one of my favorite summertime and fall hobbies. With the White Mountains being so close, and other beautiful areas within a two-hour drive, camping in New England is easily accessible and beautiful. Like many, sometimes I do not want to sleep on roots, rocks, and damp...
NECN
First Alert Issued for Tuesday Ahead of Dense Fog, Showers and Thunder
For a relatively quiet weather day, conditions are varied across New England Monday with lots of clouds hanging tough in southern New England, while sunshine has made a strong appearance from northern Massachusetts and points north. The course of the day will bring battling sun and clouds for many, but...
capecoddaily.com
Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days
FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days. The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC). Habitat […] The post Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days appeared first on CapeCod.com.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $280,814 over the last 12 months.
capeandislands.org
A good year for cranberries in Massachusetts
Cranberry growers in Massachusetts are expecting their fall harvest to be 19 percent bigger than last year. Most growers were able to irrigate their crops throughout the summer, despite the drought. They were able to use the water stored in their irrigation ponds. Then, several rainstorms arrived near the end...
country1025.com
Here’s Where To Get The BEST Apple Cider Donut In Massachusetts
Fall is just around the corner! As sad as we are to see the summer days slip away, we would be lying if we said we weren’t excited for cozy fall days and all things pumpkin spice. I don’t know about you but this time of year the thing that I get most excited about is the apple cider donuts. Is there anything more delicious?
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
