WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
klin.com
Armed Robbery Reported Near 13th & E Street.
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery near 13th & E. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News a man was walking in the area when he was approached by 3 men. One of the men raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then demanded money or he would ‘get this’, referring to the handgun.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
klkntv.com
Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
KETV.com
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 10:56 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. There is no information about what caused the crash at this time. The victim has not...
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
klin.com
LPD Says Man Who Fell From Truck Painting Fire Hydrants Dies
Lincoln Police say a subcontractor who fell from a pick up while helping repaint fire hydrants near 77th and Old Cheney last month has died. LPD says the 24 year old man was riding on a bumper of the crew’s box truck that was going from one hydrant to the next on August 23.
KETV.com
La Vista police arrest fraud suspect following car, hotel chase
LA VISTA, Neb. — La Vista police said they chased a fraud suspect through the Embassy Suites hotel Tuesday afternoon. Police said the trouble started at a nearby Boot Barn this afternoon, where 38-year-old Derrick Phipps and 32-year-old Lindsay Cayou tried to use a stolen card. The credit card's...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
klin.com
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
KETV.com
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierriez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
