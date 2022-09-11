ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHlHi_0hr8quoW00

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.

Harper was also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana between 5 and 30 pounds, a third-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said.

Harper was arrested after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at the man’s residence, KSAT-TV reported. Deputies discovered narcotics in plain view and then obtained a search warrant, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, deputies seized 5,552 grams of marijuana, 511 grams of psilocybin, 392 grams of Adderall, 773 grams of THC vape cartridges, 583 grams of THC wax, 117 grams of morphine, four rifles, one shotgun, eight handguns, cash, scales and packaging.

The total estimated worth of the narcotics is $187,387, the sheriff’s office said.

Harper’s bail was set at $115,000, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, according to Bexar County online court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Narcotics#Money Laundering#Marijuana#Thc#Bexa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy