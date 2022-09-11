Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Burning Questions for the 2022-23 Season
While it wasn’t the offseason that many had hoped for, the Toronto Maple Leafs still managed to make significant changes to their roster. They restructured their goaltending and added quality depth to their bottom-six in the hopes of being more competitive. While Rasmus Sandin’s contract remains on the to-do...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Defense Got Even Better Over the Offseason
The Carolina Hurricanes have been stockpiling elite defensemen over the past number of years, and the group got even better this offseason. With the recent additions of Brent Burns and Calvin de Haan, who signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract last week, a group that was already competitive and one of the best defense groups in the league, just got better.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
As we get closer to training camp, teams around the league are signing free agents to professional tryout (PTO) contracts. With the Boston Bruins dealing with a variety of injuries, they should consider inviting some players to camp because it will give them more potential options to start the season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Flames vs. Oilers: How They Stack Up Heading Into 2022-23
What a season it was for both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. After long stretches of at least one and often both franchises struggling to rack up wins, they both did so on what felt like a nightly basis this past season. Due to both of their strong 2021-22 campaigns, they are being regarded by the NHL community as serious Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
The Hockey Writers
4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Signing Justin Bailey
Last Thursday (Sept. 8), Justin Bailey signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors, just one day after reportedly signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right wing, who has spent the last few years in the Vancouver Canucks organization, will look to showcase his abilities during Oilers training camp and prove in the preseason that he belongs on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
4 Candidates for Red Wings’ Alternate Captain Vacancies
For the second season in a row, the Detroit Red Wings will need to name at least two new alternate captains to support captain Dylan Larkin. Last year’s alternates, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser, are both no longer with the team. This shift towards a new leadership group is just another way that the Red Wings’ are receiving a makeover after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
10 Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2022-23
The Minnesota Wild have excelled at picking high-end talent from the entry draft for years now, and in return are frequently noted as having arguably the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett has given the Wild an almost comically deep roster of young players that have the potential to play in the NHL. With so many players to choose from it can be difficult to narrow it down, but here are the ten Wild prospects every fan should be paying attention to during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Extra Space & Options With Broberg on the Right Side
Although training camp hasn’t officially started, many Edmonton Oilers are back at the rink for informal skates. Several young defencemen are competing for roster spots this season, including Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Dmitri Samorukov, and Vincent Desharnais. As it stands, most have predicted the Oilers’ defence to look like...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Lock Up Breakout Star Jordan Kyrou
The St. Louis Blues locked up another breakout star to a long-term extension. Jordan Kyrou was an All-Star last season, earning him an eight-year extension with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.125 million. This is the exact same deal as his counterpart Robert Thomas. The Blues have now locked...
The Hockey Writers
Flames: Do Eakin & Stone Have True Shot on PTOs?
In recent days, the Calgary Flames have invited two players to camp on professional tryout offers (PTOs). The first was Cody Eakin, who has spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. The other was a very familiar face in Michael Stone, who has played with the Flames for the past five and a half seasons, albeit in a very limited role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
5 Must-Watch Ducks Games in 2022-23
The Anaheim Ducks aren’t done rebuilding yet, but their new stars demand an audience. With the recent release of the NHL’s United States national television schedule, the Ducks were awarded with 14 broadcasts across ESPN and TNT platforms. While that may be a lot for a team that ultimately finished in the bottom 10 of the league last season, their ascending star power is hard to ignore. Trevor Zegras finished second in the Calder Trophy voting last year and is now on the cover of a video game. Mason McTavish just tore up the World Junior Classic and will be a Calder front-runner this season. Throw in the breakout potential of Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, and Max Comtois, and suddenly the Ducks are a compelling team to watch, even if the roster isn’t completely fleshed out. Here are five can’t-miss Ducks games that will appear on national television this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Playoff Teams Who Will Miss the 2022-23 Postseason
We now continue our series previewing the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. Last time out we looked at three non-playoff teams that are primed to make the postseason. It’s time to flip the switch and look at three playoffs teams that will miss the postseason. We predicted that...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Ripple Effects from Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues have officially locked up two of their cornerstone pieces in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou after extending both to identical eight-year, $65 million contracts. Kyrou and Thomas have been connected at the hip since they were in junior hockey together. During the 2017-18 season, the two represented Team Canada in the U20 tournament, scoring a combined 17 points in seven games. The Blues organization opted to keep the duo together and sign both players to identical contracts showing equal confidence in them to help carry the franchise moving forward. This past season, they combined for 47 goals and 152 total points in a year that saw both players make a name for themselves in the NHL. While the future looks bright for these players, it is the ripple effect of two large contracts that could provide obstacles for the club’s front office moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canucks, Predators, P.K. Subban Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evan Rodrigues has signed with Colorado Avalanche. What made him choose the Avalanche over the many teams rumored to have shown interest in the UFA?. The Vancouver Canucks could look at PTOs, but they might bring a familiar face back. The Nashville Predators are...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Players With Most to Prove in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with high expectations but also many obstacles due to significant injury problems. With players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the beginning of the season, they will need the entirety of their roster to play their best hockey. Yet, there are three specific players with the most to prove this season. Here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Sweeney Failed to Address Two Forward Needs
Entering the 2022 offseason, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney had some needs to address for his team entering the 2022-23 season if they have visions of being a contender for the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, Boston’s GM made very little change to the roster ahead of the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Vegas Golden Knights Top 5 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
The Vegas Golden Knights have proven to be a franchise that continues to deny the traditional trajectory of what an expansion team in the NHL is known for. With numerous trades and free agent signings involving big-name players throughout their five years in the league, they have been able to continuously find different ways to expand their competitive window.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2022-23 season pressed against the cap ceiling. In fact, one of the ways they will stay under the cap is by placing Micheal Ferland on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) once the season starts. That means the organization will need to rely heavily on value contracts to ensure it can stay competitive and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble.
Comments / 0