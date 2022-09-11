Read full article on original website
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canucks, Predators, P.K. Subban Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evan Rodrigues has signed with Colorado Avalanche. What made him choose the Avalanche over the many teams rumored to have shown interest in the UFA?. The Vancouver Canucks could look at PTOs, but they might bring a familiar face back. The Nashville Predators are...
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
Bruins: 3 Players With Most to Prove in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with high expectations but also many obstacles due to significant injury problems. With players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the beginning of the season, they will need the entirety of their roster to play their best hockey. Yet, there are three specific players with the most to prove this season. Here’s a look at why.
Hurricanes Defense Got Even Better Over the Offseason
The Carolina Hurricanes have been stockpiling elite defensemen over the past number of years, and the group got even better this offseason. With the recent additions of Brent Burns and Calvin de Haan, who signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract last week, a group that was already competitive and one of the best defense groups in the league, just got better.
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
Blackhawks’ 3 Worst Contracts Entering the 2022-23 Season
Entering the first full season of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks will almost certainly miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. After many unsuccessful attempts to contend since their last championship in 2015, Kyle Davidson pulled the plug and began a long overdue rebuild shortly after he was named permanent general manager in March.
3 Penguins in Tough to Make 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner and the excitement is building for the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this past offseason, ensuring the core of the team stayed intact while also managing to refresh his defense. However, training camp is going...
3 Avalanche Players Needing Big Seasons in Contract Years
The Colorado Avalanche have a number of players in the final year of their contracts, and the one everybody has their eye on is Nathan MacKinnon. That attention is deserved, as MacKinnon is one of the league’s top players and a vital cog in the Avalanche machine. But there are other players facing contract seasons who are at pivotal moments in their careers.
3 Playoff Teams Who Will Miss the 2022-23 Postseason
We now continue our series previewing the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. Last time out we looked at three non-playoff teams that are primed to make the postseason. It’s time to flip the switch and look at three playoffs teams that will miss the postseason. We predicted that...
Flames: Do Eakin & Stone Have True Shot on PTOs?
In recent days, the Calgary Flames have invited two players to camp on professional tryout offers (PTOs). The first was Cody Eakin, who has spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. The other was a very familiar face in Michael Stone, who has played with the Flames for the past five and a half seasons, albeit in a very limited role.
Blues Lock Up Breakout Star Jordan Kyrou
The St. Louis Blues locked up another breakout star to a long-term extension. Jordan Kyrou was an All-Star last season, earning him an eight-year extension with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.125 million. This is the exact same deal as his counterpart Robert Thomas. The Blues have now locked...
Blues’ Ripple Effects from Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues have officially locked up two of their cornerstone pieces in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou after extending both to identical eight-year, $65 million contracts. Kyrou and Thomas have been connected at the hip since they were in junior hockey together. During the 2017-18 season, the two represented Team Canada in the U20 tournament, scoring a combined 17 points in seven games. The Blues organization opted to keep the duo together and sign both players to identical contracts showing equal confidence in them to help carry the franchise moving forward. This past season, they combined for 47 goals and 152 total points in a year that saw both players make a name for themselves in the NHL. While the future looks bright for these players, it is the ripple effect of two large contracts that could provide obstacles for the club’s front office moving forward.
Kraken 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
In order for NHL teams to succeed, they need to have players signed to value deals. This could be anything from a breakout star who signed a contract before they hit their peak, to a bottom-six forward who provides value while making under $1 million. With the Seattle Kraken now so close to the cap ceiling, these contracts will become more valuable as they will help the organization stay competitive while being able to pay their top players what they are worth.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lundkvist, Sandin, Giordano & Kampf
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll bounce off the insights THW (The Hockey Writers) readers bring by commenting on the posts that I write. Thank you to those readers who push my own research and add to my insights about topics that also interest other fans. Every once in a while – even more regularly than I do, I want to show my appreciation by sharing some of these insights.
Vegas Golden Knights Top 5 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
The Vegas Golden Knights have proven to be a franchise that continues to deny the traditional trajectory of what an expansion team in the NHL is known for. With numerous trades and free agent signings involving big-name players throughout their five years in the league, they have been able to continuously find different ways to expand their competitive window.
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
Bruins’ Sweeney Failed to Address Two Forward Needs
Entering the 2022 offseason, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney had some needs to address for his team entering the 2022-23 season if they have visions of being a contender for the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, Boston’s GM made very little change to the roster ahead of the upcoming season.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Canadiens, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are waiting on a decision from Jake Virtanen. Is he a shoo-in to join the team or is there more going on there? Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have signed Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year extension. Jake Allen has confirmed that...
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
This week, Prudential Center will be filled with hopeful rookies looking to earn a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening-night roster. It’s an exciting week for the youngsters because the 2022 Prospects Challenge kicks off later this week at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The next...
