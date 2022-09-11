Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
whopam.com
Second suspect charged in Younglove St. robbery
A second suspect has been served with a Christian County grand jury indictment warrant for his alleged role in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. Hopkinsville police served the warrant for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon against 25-year old Davontra Burse of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects
There was a hearing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for the suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
Multi-state pursuit ends in arrest of juvenile
It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
Clarksville police arrest man for a potential shooting threat at Riverfest
A man has been arrested by the Clarksville Police Department after threatening to conduct a shooting at Riverfest Saturday.
clarksvillenow.com
Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be possibly connected to a string of robberies over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to a total of five robberies in various parts of the city over the weekend. Police are working to determine if one man was responsible for all the robberies.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
whopam.com
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
Nashville mother grieving after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
whopam.com
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
