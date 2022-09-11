ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Surprised Warner Bridge is not considered structurally deficient

Regarding the front page article on structurally deficient bridges, I noticed a curious omission of the Warner Bridge on Mill Road. Given its past closing due to flood issues, I am very surprised that the bridge is still open. Over this summer (with the low river levels no doubt helping) the center section has dropped close to 12 inches and has such a big dip in the center that it can cause many cars to bottom out.
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
CBS Boston

Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.

Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
thelocalne.ws

Charles “Chuck” Amerio obituary

Charles “Chuck” Amerio Sr., 82, lifelong resident of Ipswich and husband of Margaret C. (Jackson) Amerio, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born in Ipswich on December 1, 1939, one of the two children of...
adventure-journal.com

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
