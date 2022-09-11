Read full article on original website
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
WCVB
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach
NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
Bedford Classic Cars – 1965 Blue Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS.
Welcome to our new feature, Bedford Classic Cars. Every now and then you see a classic car driving around town that turns heads. “Wow! Check that car out! What is that? My brother had one like that. That’s so cool!” Classic cars not only lead to nostalgia, but they have many fans. There is an impressive list of.
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
thelocalne.ws
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Surprised Warner Bridge is not considered structurally deficient
Regarding the front page article on structurally deficient bridges, I noticed a curious omission of the Warner Bridge on Mill Road. Given its past closing due to flood issues, I am very surprised that the bridge is still open. Over this summer (with the low river levels no doubt helping) the center section has dropped close to 12 inches and has such a big dip in the center that it can cause many cars to bottom out.
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts
(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
thelocalne.ws
Charles “Chuck” Amerio obituary
Charles “Chuck” Amerio Sr., 82, lifelong resident of Ipswich and husband of Margaret C. (Jackson) Amerio, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born in Ipswich on December 1, 1939, one of the two children of...
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Northeastern University bomb: Mystery package that exploded at Holmes Hall had manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg
A MYSTERY package sent to a university with a manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg exploded on Tuesday injuring one person and sending the campus into chaos with fears of terrorism. Northeastern University officials confirmed that a staff member was injured after opening the suspicious package that detonated shortly after 7pm.
