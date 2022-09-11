ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. "If anyone's asking I'm ready to be head coach," Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost

Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach. Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too. The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
Popculture

College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season

One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year. "Earlier today I met with Coach...
LINCOLN, NE
