Energy Industry

Power drops in northeast Ukraine region, governor says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices.

"Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."

Reporting by Tom Balmfroth; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

