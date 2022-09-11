ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden's centre-left bloc leading election - TV4 poll

 3 days ago
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.

The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for the opposition right-wing parties, although Swedish polls sometimes differ significantly from the final result.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

