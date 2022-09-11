ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large-Scale electricity blackout in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv -Reuters witness

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said.

The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Ron Popeski

Reuters

"Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.
Reuters

Germany's Scholz, Russia's Putin discuss Ukraine in phone call

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, a German government spokesperson said.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
