ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05u8Vm_0hr8qCPu00

Six ranked teams lost to non-conference opponents on Saturday, the third-most on a single day in the history of the AP Poll.

Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day , Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Georgia, which moved up one spot following its 33-0 win over Samford. Alabama, meanwhile, dropped to No. 2 after surviving a road trip to Texas on a field goal in the final minute.

Michigan and Clemson continue to round out the top five following blowout wins over Hawai’i and Furman, respectively, but there was significant movement in the rest of the top 25 following a weekend that saw seven ranked teams go down.

That includes No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Baylor, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 25 Houston, with the Gators the only team among them that fell to a conference opponent (Kentucky).

Speaking of conferences opponents, Ohio State and Michigan are joined in the top 25 by two other Big Ten teams, as Michigan State comes in at No. 11 and Penn State enters the poll at No. 22. Others receiving votes include Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (53)
  2. Alabama (9)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami (Fla.)
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. N.C. State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following 45-42 Loss To Georgia Southern

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Arkansas State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Houston, OH
State
Georgia State
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Southern Ohio#American Football#College Football#The Associated Press#Clemson#Furman#Texas A M#Gators#Usc
The Associated Press

Herd Rising: Marshall basks in storybook win over Notre Dame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The path to one of Marshall’s greatest victories was forged through scooping up transfer portal talent, magic tricks, and a second-year coach’s belief that a Sun Belt Conference team can be as good as any opponent, especially a storied giant like Notre Dame. Fifteen games into his Marshall career, coach Charles Huff’s Thundering Herd became the talk of college football with Saturday’s 26-21 win over the 20.5-point favorite Fighting Irish. Droves of fans, some of them crying, greeted Marshall’s team bus upon its return to campus in Huntington on Saturday night. Huff responded to 350 text messages. New Marshall President Brad Smith, a former CEO of software company Intuit, was congratulated by executives from across Silicon Valley. It was Marshall’s second win over a Top 10 team. The other also came on the road, in 2013 against No. 6 Kansas State.
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 2

Louisville's bounce-back win at UCF has created a positive shift in the team's projections by the ESPN Football Power Index. Louisville rose eight spots to No. 51 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record improved slightly to 6-6. The ratings give Louisville a 66.5 percent chance of winning six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games and dropped that 26.5 percent following the season-opening loss.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX Sports

Nebraska's promotion of Joseph cause for celebration, hope

On Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008, Tommy Bowden coached his last game at Clemson. It didn’t matter that his opponent that night, Wake Forest, was ranked No. 21 in the country, or that the Tigers lost by less than a TD — 12-7. Bowden knew he’d broken an unspoken rule as head of a Tigers program that had just dropped to 3-3.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the race to Indianapolis for 2022, and the Football Power Index has updated the odds for the B1G Championship in 2022. Following the Week 2 results, the FPI stills sees a two-team race for the conference with a heavy favorite. The heavy favorite would be Ryan Day’s Ohio State squad who is given greater than a 60% chance of the B1G title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy