U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.

"It's a risk, and it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address," Yellen told CNN.

The possible price increase could come because the EU "will cease for the most part buying Russian oil" and impose a ban on services that allow Russia to ship oil by tanker, she said.

The price cap plan agreed to by G7 wealthy nations calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet-to-be-determined price cap on crude and oil products.

Yellen said the price cap is aimed at lowering revenue Russia could use to wage war in Ukraine while maintaining Russian oil supplies to keep global prices down.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson Editing by Bill Berkrot

c. o'Neal
3d ago

Tell the truth, after election inflation will hit with vengeance. And, remove your political rules to permit congress and media to access Biden red flags for financial concerns.

anu 2032
3d ago

Fossil fuel is the number one reason our country is the wealthiest country on earth 🌎. Without the use of fossil fuels of all types ⛽️ our country will be a third world nation. It is very important the dollar remains the world currency. If the dollar is replaced it will be a main factor in establishing a one world goverment. The great transition taking place may be also a Trojan Horse 🐎 to accomplish th Globalist desire for one world Government. Transitioning the world to dirty green energy will destroy the world standard of living for all countries. Countries such as Red Dragon China 🇨🇳 and India will be the wealthy and prosperous also the biggest destroyers of the enviroment.

Alan Zieve
2d ago

Gee it's amazing has Janet woke up from her coma and realize all Joe fud with the release from the strategic oil reserves was put a small band-aid on what is the equivalent of a big cut that would need a turnaquet to stop the bleeding. In the 6 months he will have come up with no solution because he is stupid. They need to tell the kooks on the we left your green new deal plan is nonsense.

