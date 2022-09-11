A beloved local Philadelphia craft beer fixture finds itself with an unfortunate grievance against its namesake city this week, after city employees mistakenly destroyed Philadelphia Brewing Company’s entire, urban-grown hop crop. Despite clear communication of the intent of the miniature hop farm, and signage explaining their purpose, the city somehow mistook the hop plants for overgrown weeds and destroyed them, in the process scuttling plans for one of the brewery’s most popular annual beer releases, a fresh-hop ale called Harvest From the Hood.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO