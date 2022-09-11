Read full article on original website
Man, dog found dead in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart
Greenfield police are investigating after a man and a dog were found dead inside a truck Tuesday afternoon outside a business on the city's north side.
WISH-TV
Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
1017thepoint.com
MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
Manager's family pushing for Greenwood hotel to be shut down
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Red Cross helping residents after 21 apartments damaged in fire on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened a shelter after a fire displaced residents Saturday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the Red Cross, the fire happened at The Avoca apartments, which is located in the 4600 block...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Five burglary suspects caught on doorbell video breaking into Indy home
Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church
JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was heading northbound […]
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
