Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
Bridge Center board chairman frustrated after WBRZ exposed layoffs at taxpayer-funded facility
BATON ROUGE - During a special meeting with members of the Bridge Center for Hope Board, the board chairman apologized to members for a lack of communication about the money woes that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. During that meeting, Chairman Patrick Seiter also cautioned other...
DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
Man reported missing Tuesday found
BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound.
Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
Power mostly restored after major outage
In-person classes canceled Wednesday for Scotlandville High, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
Board members told to not talk about layoffs at taxpayer-funded mental health facility: 21 let go as place bleeds cash
BATON ROUGE – Peeved that WBRZ and Chris Nakamoto were able to report on secret layoffs at the taxpayer-funded Bridge Center for Hope, the head honcho at the mental health facility blasted board members and forbid them from sharing information with reporters going forward. The Bridge Center for Hope,...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
1 injured in shooting at BREC park on Evangeline Street, Baton Rouge Police say
A male victim was shot and injured at a BREC park on Evangeline Street late Tuesday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital soon after the shooting, which was reported at 4:36 p.m., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. The victim's condition was not immediately available.
Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
