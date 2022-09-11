ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
wbrz.com

Man reported missing Tuesday found

BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#911#Call Center#Emergency Service#Callback#Communications District
brproud.com

Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Power mostly restored after major outage

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy says the majority of people should have their power restored after an earlier report that more than 12,000 people were in the dark. The outages impacted customers in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas. Entergy said the outages were related to an issue on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy