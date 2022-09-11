Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
OPEC Could Cut Production 1 Million Barrels per Day: 6 Energy Stocks to Buy Now Yielding 6% and More
OPEC is expected to step up production cuts, which would have a huge impact on energy pricing and for energy investors going forward. These six oil and natural gas related stocks have at least a 6% dividend and appear to have solid upside potential.
CNBC
Inflation 'collapse' will launch powerful market rally, Credit Suisse predicts
Credit Suisse expects the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes sooner than widely expected due to tumbling inflation. According to the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, it will launch a powerful market breakout. related investing news. "This is actually what's being priced into the market broadly," Jonathan Golub told...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
zycrypto.com
SEC’s Hurdles Against BTC Spot ETF Highly Suspicious, Chamber Of Digital Commerce Warns
The Chamber of Digital Commerce has criticized the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission for rebuffing a Bitcoin ETF despite numerous applications being made to approve them. In a Tuesday report, the organization questioned the regulator’s decisions to put on hold or reject over 16 Bitcoin spot ETF applications made since 2013 without a clear explanation.
dailyhodl.com
Four Altcoins Flying Under the Radar Shoot Up 82% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Bounce
A handful of under-the-radar altcoins are posting massive weekly gains and outperforming the rest of the crypto markets. One of the strongest performer in the digital asset space this week is LUNA, the native asset of the Terra hard fork designed to rescue the blockchain’s ecosystem after its original version imploded earlier this year.
zycrypto.com
FTX Collaborates with Gamestop to Introduce Wall Street Investors to Crypto
In an official blog post released by Gamestop, FTX, the second most popular crypto exchange in the U.S, collaborates with popular game retailer Gamestop to improve the connection between crypto and gaming. According to the post, the alliance aims to advocate Gamestop investors to the delirious world of the FTX...
zycrypto.com
HyperBC, a rapidly expanding crypto asset custody service, has obtained a financial licence in Lithuania
To speed up its international compliance operations, HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian licence with the number 305790868. The business now has a licence that will allow it to offer regulatory-compliant crypto custody asset solutions. HyperBC enables companies to safely store their cryptocurrency assets using risk management technology and specialised, scalable solutions as a market-leading provider of asset custody solutions.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy
Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
zycrypto.com
FTX Acquires A 30% Stake in Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital
FTX Ventures, a multi-stage Venture capital fund, has bought a 30% stake in Antony Scaramucci-helmed Skybridge Capital. According to a Friday announcement, apart from the acquisition, FTX ventures also undertook to avail Skybrige of additional working capital “to fund its growth initiatives and new product launches.” Although further terms on the deal were yet to be disclosed at the time of writing, Skybridge was to use part of the proceeds to purchase $40 million of cryptocurrencies and hold on its corporate balance sheet as a long-term investment.
zycrypto.com
NAI Token Listed on XT.COM Exchange
The NAI token will soon be listed in the Main Zone of XT.COM, the first socially integrated global trading platform, with a USDT and BTC pairing. Users can trade the token starting on September 12, 2022, at 7:00. (UTC). Users are free to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC easily. On the...
investing.com
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
zycrypto.com
Passive Income Opportunities for True Crypto Hustlers
Creating a passive income stream has never been easier, thanks to the internet. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as you’ll often see in ads — passive income requires researching or even learning a skill to minimize the chances of your income running dry. Suppose you have some...
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
