Yet, she votes with the pack every time. These are "re-election bones" being tossed out to the general public to gain their support. Nothing will change with Hassan back in office.
Ms Hassan, inflation is the result of too many dollars chasing too few goods. Economist predicted inflation would come about because of the wreckless printing of money to fund crazy spending bill, all of which you supported.With respect to the strategic reserves, all that achieved was to utilize oil stored for national emergencies. No different than a family tapping their rainy day fund to cover their everyday living expense.How will that oil be replaced and at what cost? Trump, whether you liked him or not, wanted to add to the reserve when oil was in the 20-30/barrel price range. Chuck Shumer would not support it.
Food just keeps going up and up and up and up and gas ⛽ will be going back up and up and up and up and up and up ⛽♥️▶️🇺🇲♥️▶️🇺🇲♥️▶️🇺🇲♥️▶️🇺🇲♥️▶️🇺🇲
