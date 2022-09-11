Read full article on original website
This Upcoming Fall Festival in Idaho Named One of the Best in USA
It takes about 8 hours to get from Central Washington to Sun Valley, Idaho, but if you love to travel for hours and hours or just need a memorable fall road trip, we think you might enjoy going to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. The Trailing of the Sheep...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection
The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Pride Center ‘relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank’ after bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Days after Zions Bank announced it was pulling its funding from the Boise Pride Festival, the Utah Pride Center has issued a statement “relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank.”. “As many of you know, Boise Pride celebrations begin...
kmvt
Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Safe to Say Idaho LOVES Morgan Wallen, “It Didn’t Take Long to…”
I think it’s safe to say Idaho loves Morgan Wallen... and are the feelings mutual?. Right after his first song, “Up Down,” Morgan paused to take in the loud chants and cheers from the crowd, and he said, “Well, it didn’t take long to figure out you guys were gonna be badass tonight — I appreciate that warm welcome.”
KIVI-TV
Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Post Register
Idaho’s biggest ‘foodie’ market thriving in Boise
BOISE — Idaho’s biggest “foodie” market is alive and well, 10 seasons after its vendors split from Idaho’s largest farmers market and formed their own, food-centric market. A decade ago, a few dozen farm and ranch vendors split from Capital City Public Market and formed...
KTVB
Suicide Prevention Month proclamation signed by Idaho Governor
According to IDHW, suicide is a critical health issue in the Gem State. In 2019, Idaho had the 11th highest suicide rate in the United States.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
Comments / 1