Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State fans honor Nick Singleton as Player of the Ohio Game
Saturday's win over Ohio advanced Penn State to 2-0 (1-0 B1G) overall on the season. Several Nittany Lions made the most of their opportunities against the Bobcats, but according to Nittany Nation none more than freshman running back Nick Singleton. In fact, Singleton had one of the largest voting landslides ever since the Penn State Player of the Game has been conducted over the past 25 seasons.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
247Sports
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
Penn State-Central Michigan kickoff time announced
Penn State and Central Michigan will kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 24 in Week 4 of the 2022 season, Penn State announced Monday. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, as was previously announced. The Nittany Lions are looking two sweep their two games...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
Why Did Penn State Create a New VP Position During a Hiring Freeze?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
Dispatches from the deck: What led to the decision to spend half of every day outside
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
WTAJ
From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
Plans for a new market specializing in Asian food, retail goods in Happy Valley move forward
The Patton Township Supervisors are expected to vote on the land development plan Wednesday.
whbc.com
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cambria County breaks ground on Ghost Town trail extension
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County leaders broke ground Monday, Sept. 12 on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town trail in Nanty Glo borough. The Cambria and Indiana County Extension to the trail has been a decades-long ordeal. These three miles connect mile markers 15 and 18, which are parallel to Beulah Road near Ebensburg. […]
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0