DOH-Marion’s BRAZEN program to host free movie night for families
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) risk-avoidance program, BRAZEN, will host a free movie night this week for local families. DOH-Marion is collaborating with the Marion County Children’s Alliance and the Community Council Against Substance Abuse to host the family-friendly event, “Friday Night Done Right,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at the Marion Theatre, which is located at 50 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala.
Marion County lifts precautionary boil water notice for Silver Springs Woods and Village communities
Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. The water in those communities was proven safe to drink after the satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey as per the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s guidelines, according to a press release from the county.
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
Tickets on sale for ‘Legends of the Fort’ event at Fort King National Historic Landmark
Tickets are on sale for an upcoming event that will allow visitors to step back into history to meet the legends of Fort King’s past. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the first annual ‘Legends of the Fort’ event on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
Barbara Ann Weber
Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
Surprise Hawaiian birthday celebration held at swimming pool in The Villages
The Lakeshore Cottages pool at Lake Sumter Landing of The Villages was transformed into a scenic Hawaiian resort in celebration of the birthday of Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa. The party was held Sunday and planned by Feb Knoderer. Everyone was Hawaiian for the day with colorful Hawaiian costumes,...
Marion County boil water notice lifted for two neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU,...
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host free gardening class on invasive plants
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series later this month which will focus on invasive plants. The gardening class will be held on Friday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s community town hall meeting moved to October 20
The public is invited to a community town hall meeting that will be hosted by the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department on Thursday, October 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. The City of Ocala recently announced the new date and time...
Marion County residents honor anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Ocala remembered first responders, civilians, and military men and women that lost their lives 21 years ago at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park. There were 2,996 names etched on a memorial wall for people to remember everyone that died. Three people at...
DOH-Marion Hosts a Free Dinner to Help Adults Learn about Teen Suicide
Ocala — BRAZEN, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s risk-avoidance program, is offering parents and guardians an opportunity to join a frank and potentially life-saving discussion about teen suicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the third-leading cause of...
Leesburg man popped for DUI at Clermont boat ramp
A 40-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with DUI shortly after ending an afternoon of jet skiing on Lake Minneola. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, a Clermont police officer on boat patrol responded to Lily’s on the Lake after a report of a group of juveniles bullying another juvenile. A witness at the restaurant told the officer that an obese younger male was being bullied by another kid, according to the police report.
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
Give4Marion returning for third year after raising over $500,000 for nonprofits in 2021
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will host Give4Marion next week, and nonprofit organizations across Ocala, Marion County, and surrounding communities will be taking part in this year’s fundraising campaign. The third annual Give4Marion event will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, and it will run continuously...
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system. It will take place at approximately 10 a.m. The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. By acknowledging...
Alligator Camouflaged In Pond Near Brownwood In The Villages
This alligator was eerily camouflaged floating amidst the dark green vegetation just prior to sunrise at a pond near Brownwood in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
