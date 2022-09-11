Read full article on original website
Analyzing Post-Ohio Reactions For Penn State Football
Penn State is coming off a dominant 46-10 win over Ohio University in which its younger players saw some extended action. Drew Allar replaced Sean Clifford in the second half and completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back Nick Singleton had himself a phenomenal day, recording 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.
Penn State Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 8 In Week Four Poll
Penn State women’s soccer is back in the top 10 just in time for its conference opener. The Nittany Lions rose from No. 11 to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, matching their highest position of the season so far. Erica Dambach’s squad is the second-highest-ranked Big...
We Want To See Your Beaver Stadium BeReals
If you haven’t heard of it, BeReal is a new social media craze that’s been gaining popularity over the past few months. Notifications are sent once a day at a random time for the user to snap a photo of what they’re doing and post it in under two minutes.
Gameday Observations: Ohio
Damn. It felt good to be back at Beaver Stadium, folks. Penn State football kicked off its home slate with a dominant 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. The smooth-sailing win led to the Nittany Lions being ranked No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time James Franklin’s squad is ranked since week 11 of last season.
Three Penn State Wrestlers To Compete At NWCA All-Star Classic
Three Penn State wrestlers are set to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic on November 22, as announced by the NWCA Saturday. Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Greg Kerkvliet will all have matches during the event, earning Penn State a tie for the most represented school at the event. Both Iowa and Arizona State also have three wrestlers set to participate.
James Franklin Embracing ‘Challenge’ Of Jordan-Hare Stadium’s Unique Atmosphere
The last time Penn State football was tasked with playing in an SEC environment, James Franklin roamed the sidelines as Maryland’s offensive coordinator in 2010. While the Pennsylvania native’s career trajectory has drastically altered since the Nittany Lions suffered a 24-3 drubbing at the hands of Alabama over a decade ago under Joe Paterno, the precedent of raucous home-field advantages throughout the SEC has remained the same.
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio
Penn State football was back in Beaver Stadium on Saturday and better than ever, folks. From multiple first touchdowns to the Nittany Lion dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” we captured it all. In case you wanted to reminisce on this past Saturday, take a look at the game and its festivities through our lens.
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Two
College football is rolling, and that means there are plenty of former Penn State football players taking the field for their respective squads. While Penn State went 1-0 for the second time this season, former Penn State football players were in action across the nation. As teams begin to look toward week three, here’s a rundown of what happened to those who used to call Happy Valley home this past week.
No. 22 Penn State Opens As Three-Point Betting Favorite Against Auburn
Penn State football fans, get those sportsbooks ready. The No. 22 Nittany Lions opened as a three-point road favorite over SEC foe Auburn, according to Oddsshark. Although both teams are 2-0, the Tigers host Penn State after sputtering against San Jose State and only narrowly escaping with a victory. The...
Pennsylvania: Racing into Hunting Season
Get Ready for “Racing into Hunting Season” at the Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is partnering with the PA Sprint Series to put on a great race. : The “Manufacturing Millennial” Jake Hall & EdgeFactor. The speedway presents a fun...
Penn State’s Post-Ohio Report Card
Following its home opener, Penn State football is officially 2-0 heading into an SEC showdown against Auburn. It was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Ohio Saturday, as James Franklin’s crew dispatched the Bobcats 46-10. A 19-point halftime advantage allowed Penn State to work in and develop plenty of reserves.
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week
The Nick Singleton hype is real. The Penn State football running back has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his breakout performance against Ohio. It’s the second straight week a Nittany Lion has taken home a weekly Big Ten football honor, as Sean Clifford earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Purdue.
Penn State-Central Michigan To Kick Off At Noon
No. 22 Penn State football’s game against Central Michigan will kick off at noon on Saturday, September 24, the team announced Monday afternoon. The game will be Penn State’s second noon kickoff of the season. The Nittany Lions are currently 2-0 and are entering a game against Auburn...
Penn State Women’s Hockey Ranked No. 14 In USCHO Preseason Poll
Penn State women’s hockey is ranked No. 14 in the USCHO preseason poll. The Nittany Lions are the only ranked CHA team heading into the 2022-23 season. The 2022-23 preseason poll marks the second consecutive time the Nittany Lions have been ranked prior to the season. In last season’s poll, Penn State was ranked No. 9 but ended up finishing unranked.
Why did Penn State create a new VP position during a hiring freeze?
Just days after announcing a hiring freeze, Penn State created a new office and hired a new vice president. Here’s what the university has to say about that decision.
Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies Closes, Owner Shares Future Plans
Hug your “right outside of Philly” folks a little bit closer today. Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, located at 119 S. Pugh St., closed its doors after 14 years in business. The family-owned-and-operated hoagie shop opened in November 2008 at the corner of South Pugh Street and Calder...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
These Pennsylvania Natives Won Big At 2022 Emmy Awards
Pennsylvania natives won big at the 2022 Emmy awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Quinta Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." It stars Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues who strives to give her students the...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
