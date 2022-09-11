Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer-Lehigh Match Rescheduled For October 18
Penn State men’s soccer’s matchup against Lehigh has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at Jeffrey Field. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, September 12, but only lasted 15 minutes before inclement weather forced both teams to postpone the match. Throughout those 15 minutes,...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 8 In Week Four Poll
Penn State women’s soccer is back in the top 10 just in time for its conference opener. The Nittany Lions rose from No. 11 to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, matching their highest position of the season so far. Erica Dambach’s squad is the second-highest-ranked Big...
Onward State
Three Penn State Wrestlers To Compete At NWCA All-Star Classic
Three Penn State wrestlers are set to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic on November 22, as announced by the NWCA Saturday. Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Greg Kerkvliet will all have matches during the event, earning Penn State a tie for the most represented school at the event. Both Iowa and Arizona State also have three wrestlers set to participate.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Ohio Reactions For Penn State Football
Penn State is coming off a dominant 46-10 win over Ohio University in which its younger players saw some extended action. Drew Allar replaced Sean Clifford in the second half and completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back Nick Singleton had himself a phenomenal day, recording 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Jumps Up Nine Spots In Latest Poll
The Nittany Lions jumped up nine spots to No. 11 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. The nine-spot rise for Penn State is the highest of any team that was ranked in last week’s poll. Eight matches into her tenure, Katie Schumacher-Cawley has yet to lose, as...
Onward State
We Want To See Your Beaver Stadium BeReals
If you haven’t heard of it, BeReal is a new social media craze that’s been gaining popularity over the past few months. Notifications are sent once a day at a random time for the user to snap a photo of what they’re doing and post it in under two minutes.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Ranked No. 14 In USCHO Preseason Poll
Penn State women’s hockey is ranked No. 14 in the USCHO preseason poll. The Nittany Lions are the only ranked CHA team heading into the 2022-23 season. The 2022-23 preseason poll marks the second consecutive time the Nittany Lions have been ranked prior to the season. In last season’s poll, Penn State was ranked No. 9 but ended up finishing unranked.
Onward State
New NIL Collective Purchases Disability Insurance For Penn State Offensive Lineman Caedan Wallace
The “We Are NIL” collective purchased permanent total disability insurance for Penn State football offensive tackle Caedan Wallace, as announced by the group in a press release Tuesday. In its release, the collective wrote that similar insurance transactions are in the works, aiming to “provide this coverage to...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week
The Nick Singleton hype is real. The Penn State football running back has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his breakout performance against Ohio. It’s the second straight week a Nittany Lion has taken home a weekly Big Ten football honor, as Sean Clifford earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Purdue.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio
Penn State football was back in Beaver Stadium on Saturday and better than ever, folks. From multiple first touchdowns to the Nittany Lion dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” we captured it all. In case you wanted to reminisce on this past Saturday, take a look at the game and its festivities through our lens.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Two
College football is rolling, and that means there are plenty of former Penn State football players taking the field for their respective squads. While Penn State went 1-0 for the second time this season, former Penn State football players were in action across the nation. As teams begin to look toward week three, here’s a rundown of what happened to those who used to call Happy Valley home this past week.
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Ohio
Damn. It felt good to be back at Beaver Stadium, folks. Penn State football kicked off its home slate with a dominant 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. The smooth-sailing win led to the Nittany Lions being ranked No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time James Franklin’s squad is ranked since week 11 of last season.
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Ohio Report Card
Following its home opener, Penn State football is officially 2-0 heading into an SEC showdown against Auburn. It was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Ohio Saturday, as James Franklin’s crew dispatched the Bobcats 46-10. A 19-point halftime advantage allowed Penn State to work in and develop plenty of reserves.
DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings
Delaware State University rose one place to No. 2 in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings of the nation’s best public Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Dover-based school also rose to No. 8 from No. 10 among all HBCUs. The ranking reflects DSU’s journey of progress, said DSU President Tony Allen. “We believe what we’re doing ... Read More
Onward State
Penn State Strongly Urging Masking Indoors
Penn State once again “strongly recommends” students, faculty, and staff to mask indoors, according to a release. On Thursday, Centre County checked in with a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time in the past 15 weeks. Previously, it was at the “low” community level.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
UD among best in the nation
UD among best in the nation
The quality of a University of Delaware education continues to win national recognition, with UD advancing four slots to the rank of #89 among the nation’s best overall universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. This year’s undergraduate program rankings published in the magazine’s “2022-2023 Best Colleges” issue were released online Sept. 12.
Onward State
Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies Closes, Owner Shares Future Plans
Hug your “right outside of Philly” folks a little bit closer today. Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, located at 119 S. Pugh St., closed its doors after 14 years in business. The family-owned-and-operated hoagie shop opened in November 2008 at the corner of South Pugh Street and Calder...
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36
Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
Nationwide teacher shortage hitting Colonial School District especially hard
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- The teacher shortage is a crisis affecting schools nationwide. It's hitting the Colonial School District in Delaware especially hard. Some classes have to be taught via Zoom because there just aren't enough teachers."I was very shocked 'cause I never seen anything like this before.," William Penn High School sophomore Lmani Edwards-Tyler said.Imani is a 10th grader at William Penn High School in New Castle. When she opened the door, she was expecting a traditional math class. "I walked in and I heard someone talking, but I didn't see the teacher," she said. "So I sit...
