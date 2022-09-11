ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First footage from Avatar: The Way of Water is a glorious supercharge to the senses at D23

By Ben Child
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myLq4_0hr8oMbO00
Making waves … Avatar: The Way of Water.

Few people will forget the first time they saw the original Avatar in 3D, the gorgeous, verdant alien rainforests of Pandora popping out of the screen as if every viewer in the auditorium had just been fitted with 31st century tech upgrades to finally allow ourselves to see the full picture. And yet pre-release hype for James Cameron’s forthcoming sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water, has been bogged down with a general sense that we have seen this all before, that a return to the world of the N’avi is less exciting than it was in 2009, when Cameron’s fantasy epic seemed primed to usher in a whole new universe of stereoscopic film-making.

At Saturday’s D23 panel for Disney offshoots Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, audiences were treated to the world’s first glimpse of actual footage from the movie itself. A giant Cameron – the film-maker is currently in New Zealand finishing the movie – gazed down from the big screens on an auditorium of 7,000 people at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Southern California, while cast members Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang talked about the new movie’s focus on the importance of family. Then the footage was unleashed, and all of a sudden we were reminded of exactly why Avatar made such a buzz in the first place: that glorious supercharge to the senses that comes from 3D film-making zooming above the stratosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdj0Y_0hr8oMbO00
Avatar: The Way of Water. Photograph: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios/AP

The sequel takes place after Jake and Neytiri are forced to flee their forest home for the coast following the return of Lang’s perfidious Colonel Miles Quaritch to Pandora - sort of. One scene revealed our first look at the new Quaritch, who has been restored to life in the body of a N’avi Avatar after getting multiple arrows through the chest at the end of the last film. Another witnessed several N’avi children frolicking in the Pandoran ocean, amongst spectacular marine fauna, while a third saw the same characters in what appeared to be a human base, seemingly discussing the events of the previous movie before they were born.

The Way of Water seems to have slightly hamstrung itself with an unwieldy storyline in which Quaritch is not the only character returning from the dead. Sigourney Weaver’s Dr Grace Augustine has been reborn as Jake and Neytiri’s teenaged daughter Kiri in the new film - you might remember her consciousness appeared to be downloaded into the sentient tree worshipped by the N’avi (stop laughing at the back!) at the end of part one. There’s also a human character called Spider who seems to suffer from guilt as the son of one of the original defeated invaders from Earth last time out.

It wasn’t easy to piece together much of the film’s plot from the limited footage shown, but then Avatar’s success was never about the story, and it was hard not to be wowed by the incredibly photorealistic fantasy imagery. Cameron may have spent a decade getting the movie right, and has rather missed a trick by casting a mo-cap N’avi version of Lang, rather than the sneering, leering, pop-eyed real deal. But once all the barbs about Ferngully and Dances With Extra-terrestrial Wolves have been banished, it’s likely we’ll all sit down to watch the sequel with something approaching the awe that greeted the technological wonder of its predecessor.

Other highlights of Saturday’s panel included the appearance of an unusually emotional Harrison Ford during the Lucasfilm section, the 80-year-old actor taking to the stage alongside co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold to discuss the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. A key takeaway was the movie’s apparent title: out in June 2023, it seems to be called simply Indiana Jones. Ford said it was the last time he would play Henry Jones Jr, but described the new film as “fantastic”, and praised Waller-Bridge’s performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juyH4_0hr8oMbO00
Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge speak onstage during D23. Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Footage suggested that the film will be partly set in the 1940s, with a younger version of Indy (though crucially still played by a de-aged Ford) once again taking on the Nazis. Waller-Bridge’s character, Helena, is described as a “foil” to Indy and seems to appear during the section of the film in which the intrepid archeologist is an older man.

The main highlight of the Marvel section of the panel was exclusive footage from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which it is revealed that the Earth’s nations have decided to try their luck at stealing some Vibranium from the technologically advanced African nation, apparently in the belief that they will no longer be at risk from getting duffed up by Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

The studio took the decision to kill off the title character following the death of Boseman from colon cancer in 2020, and cast members Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright all paid tribute to their lost colleague from the D23 stage. In the footage, it looks like western nations have got it pretty wrong if they think Wakanda is in a weakened state: badass members of the country’s all-female Dora Milaje special forces turn up to easily shut down the attack, and Bassett’s Queen Ramonda regally parades the interlopers at a United Nations style international conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EW6H0_0hr8oMbO00
Cosplayers watch a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at D23. Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP

Marvel wasn’t ready to show footage from its upcoming Thunderbolts film, but the appearance of Stranger Things actor David Harbour, aka the Red Guardian, drew one of the fan event’s largest roars of approval. For the first time it was revealed that the movie, Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad, will feature a team of antiheroes comprising Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Florence Pugh’s Yelena (Black Widow’s pugnacious little sister) and Sebastian Stan’s The Winter Soldier.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige told the audience: “It tells you everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts that the Winter Soldier is the most stable among them.” And indeed the movie, directed by Robot and Frank’s Jake Schreier, looks like it could have a hell of a time explaining how such an unhinged bunch of morally-comprised superheroes can possibly work together for the greater good. It ought to be fun finding out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23

Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Kurylenko
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Jake Schreier
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Supercharge
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

441K+
Followers
100K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy