ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Jeers were aimed more at FIA than Red Bull, says Binotto

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNr9t_0hr8oBtP00

MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Jeers and boos after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix were aimed more at Formula One's governing body for how the race ended than Red Bull winner Max Verstappen, said Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto.

The last six laps at Monza were spent with the field following the safety car, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind Verstappen and any hopes of a home win for the team disappearing.

Boos broke out at the finish and during the podium ceremony when Verstappen stepped out above a mass of mostly Ferrari supporters.

"Booing a driver is never great," Binotto told reporters. "Max was the fastest driver on track and deserved the win, so that (the boos) was not good.

"I think the booing from our tifosi (fans) was more toward the FIA.

"The tifosi or the people out there believe the safety car could have been ended before and give still a couple of laps for the show, for battles on track."

Binotto said the FIA needed to do a better job with the safety car.

Verstappen won his first title in Abu Dhabi last year when the safety car was deployed late in the race, which was re-started without the usual procedures being followed and triggering a huge controversy.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner defended the FIA's now-departed race director Michel Masi then and was consistent on Sunday.

He argued there was plenty of time to remove Daniel Ricciardo's stranded McLaren and renew racing.

"It was disappointing not to win under racing conditions because it sort of goes against everything we talked about over the last years," Horner told reporters.

"Nobody wants to see a race finish under the safety car like that. It felt like there was enough time to get the race going again.

"We would have preferred to win the race under racing conditions and you could hear the displeasure of the crowd at the end there because it just felt like everybody had been robbed of that finish."

Horner said the safety car was out of position, arriving in front of George Russell's Mercedes rather than Verstappen, delaying matters.

Horner said the FIA should have stopped and re-started if they had known there would not be enough time to finish normally.

The FIA said in its defence that every effort had been made to resume racing but marshals were unable to get the McLaren into neutral and push it away.

It said the incident was not significant enough to halt the race, which ended under procedures agreed with all competitors.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agreed the rules had been followed.

"If one is not happy with the regulations, and you want to have a big bang show and two laps of racing and mayhem, I think I'm absolutely up for it. But then we need to change the regulations," he said.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton fears first winless season due to ‘almost unbeatable’ Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton fears he will end the season without recording a single victory for the first time in his Formula One career after describing Max Verstappen as “almost unbeatable”.Verstappen could clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore on October 2 after taking the 11th win of his title defence at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.Hamilton started 19th and finished fifth in Monza, but the seven-time world champion faces losing his record of claiming at least one win in each of the seasons he has competed in since his debut campaign in 2007.“We have to be realistic,” said...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal

McLaren were fined 100 million dollars (£49.2million) and stripped of their points in the constructors’ championship as a result of a Formula One spy scandal on this day in 2007.However, the team’s drivers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, the reigning world champion, were cleared to continue in their battle for that year’s F1 crown.The punishment, with what was an FIA record fine, was handed out by the World Motor Sport Council following the emergence of fresh evidence in the scandal.McLaren were found guilty of fraudulent conduct at an initial hearing in July, namely being in possession of a confidential 780-page...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Nico Hulkenberg a leading candidate for Haas in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg is a front-running candidate to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas next season, multiple sources have told ESPN. Hulkenberg last raced full-time in F1 with Renault in 2019 but has made a handful of substitute appearances for Racing Point and Aston Martin in the years since as a COVID-19 stand-in.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Mattia Binotto
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
racer.com

Monza felt like an audition - de Vries

Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Verstappen wins action-packed 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has all but guaranteed his second world title by taking the win on Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix, held at a packed Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which celebrated its 100th anniversary. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came second, some 2.4 seconds behind Verstappen, in a race that...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Monza

Following the Italian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has been mathematically eliminated from winning an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022. With six races remaining on the 22-race 2022 Formula 1 schedule, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sits 167 points behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has led the championship since his Spanish Grand Prix victory back in May.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Fia#Motor Racing#Italian
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo’s chances of 2023 F1 seat dismissed by Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve insists Daniel Ricciardo should not be surprised that he hasn’t been picked up by an F1 team yet, believing that almost half of his career has been “terrible.”Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren was terminated a year early after a string of poor results this season, with compatriot and last year’s F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him. Ricciardo, 33, is now looking for his sixth F1 team and has not ruled out the idea of taking a one-year sabbatical from the sport after 12 straight seasons. Yet 1997 world champion Villeneuve was blunt in his assessment of Ricciardo’s chances...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week

Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Reuters

591K+
Followers
354K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy