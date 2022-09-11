ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Qk0h_0hr8o9DC00
1 of 4

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.

But it wasn’t so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon 49-3, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, its best ranking since September 2017.

The rest of the top 10 are new arrivals: No. 8 Oklahoma State moved up three spots. No. 9 Kentucky jumped 11 places for its best ranking since it reached No. 8 in October 2007. And No. 10 Arkansas was up six.

After being upset at home by Sun Belt schools, Texas A&M dropped from No. 6 to No. 24 and Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8.

The Aggies were beaten by Appalachian State and the Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 after losing to Marshall.

It was the fifth time in the last 10 seasons and first time since 2020 that two top-10 teams lost at home to unranked teams in the same week.

Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances, which was fourth in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia among active runs.

POLL POINTS

No. 1 winning and dropping, as Alabama did, is a common occurrence. Since the AP college football poll started in 1936, it has happened 91 times.

The last time it happened was 2019, when twice during the season the top spot flipped twice while teams remained unbeaten.

IN

— No. 21 Texas was rewarded for its effort against Alabama by moving into the ranking for the first time since Oct. 10.

The Longhorns are believed to be the first team to lose and still enter the AP Top 25 since Missouri did it in 1997. That came after the famous Flea Kicker game against Nebraska.

— No. 22 Penn State appeared in the ranking for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide.

— No. 25 Oregon is back after putting up 70 points on Eastern Washington.

OUT

— Wisconsin’s 17-14 home loss to Washington State knocked the Badgers out of the ranking for the first time this season.

— Houston dropped out after losing in overtime at Texas Tech, the Cougars’ second straight OT game to open the season.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 13, 16, 19, 23).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 3, 4, 11, 22).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 6, 8, 17, 21).

Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 14, 25).

Independents — 1 (No. 12).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon. Second straight ranked Power Five opponent for the Cougars.

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M. Aggies’ loss cost College Station a chance to host ESPN’s “College GameDay,” but it’s still a matchup of ranked teams.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 17

Related
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.” Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Lessons learned? Saban, now-No. 2 Alabama sure hope so

A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss. But a team that opened as the favorite to win the national championship hardly looked the part in the 20-19 victory in Austin on Saturday, especially on offense. For the now second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban, the positive takeaways are an abundance of lessons and an early demonstration that his team can handle adversity. “There’s a tremendous amount of things that we can learn from as a team,” Saban said after the game. “What I told them was if you practice hard the game is easy. If you don’t push yourself in practice, the game becomes hard.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Ap Top 25#College Football#American Football#Regions Banks#Ohio State#Clemson#Oklahoma State#Sun Belt#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Aggies
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Oklahoma games versus SEC's Georgia, Tennessee postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025. Georgia was set to visit Oklahoma in 2023. The Sooners had been scheduled for a game at Tennessee in 2024. Instead of the Georgia games, Oklahoma will host SMU on Sept. 9, 2023 and return the favor on Sept. 11, 2027. Oklahoma is still trying to replace the Tennessee slots.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Nebraska's promotion of Joseph cause for celebration, hope

On Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008, Tommy Bowden coached his last game at Clemson. It didn’t matter that his opponent that night, Wake Forest, was ranked No. 21 in the country, or that the Tigers lost by less than a TD — 12-7. Bowden knew he’d broken an unspoken rule as head of a Tigers program that had just dropped to 3-3.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

South Carolina's depleted defense prepping for No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s not sure of what to expect from his defense — and that’s even before this weekend’s game with No. 1 Georgia. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) will be without starters defensive end Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mo Kaba, both lost for the year after ACL injuries in last week’s 44-30 loss at No. 10 Arkansas. But Beamer said the lineup could be minus starting defensive backs R.J. Roderick and Cam Smith, starting defensive tackle Alex Huntley and backup DB David Spaulding, all banged-up heading to practice this week and questionable to face the Bulldogs (2-0), who start SEC play Saturday. “Our depth,” Beamer said, “isn’t where it needs to be.”
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy