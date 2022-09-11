Read full article on original website
Related
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
This Lavish AirBnb Rental in Bar Harbor, Maine, Will Cost You $950 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing the delicate issue of price versus the amount of comfort and luxury. While the popularity of Vacationland has skyrocketed in recent years, there's still plenty of deals to be had across the state for the budget-conscious. There...
mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
wabi.tv
Remembering the Mainers killed in 9/11 attacks
Maine (WMTW) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers were able to overpower the hijackers on the flight.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0